Oat flatbreads with leeks and herb sauce

Leeks are so versatile and, when gently cooked, become sweet and soft and go beautifully with flatbreads.

Serves 4-6

Oat flatbreads

2 cups oats, processed to

a fine flour

200g plain unsweetened

yoghurt

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

White bean puree

1 425g cannellini beans

2 cloves garlic

1 lemon, juice

2-3 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp salt

Leeks

2 Tbsp oil

1 leek, washed

2 cloves garlic, sliced thinly

salt and cracked pepper

Herb sauce

2 Tbsp parsley

1 Tbsp dill, fennel to chervil

leaves

1-2 tsp apple cider or red

wine vinegar

1 Tbsp capers

pinch salt

2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Method

To make the dough for the flatbreads

Blend the oats in a food processor until they have the texture of a fine flour. Put in a large bowl. Add the baking powder and salt and mix. Add the yoghurt and mix to form a dough. If the dough is too dry, add one tablespoon of water at a time until the dough is soft and smooth. Cover and sit for 30 minutes.

To make the white bean puree

Drain the beans, reserving a couple tablespoons of the liquid to use later. Place the beans, garlic, 1 tablespoon of lemon juice and the salt in a blender and process. Add 1 tablespoon of the bean liquid and continue to process while drizzling in the oil. Continue to process for about 5 minutes so that you get a whipped, silky puree. Taste and adjust the seasoning and lemon, if needed. Put in a bowl and set aside for later.

To cook the leeks

Cut the leeks in half and then half again so you get thickish, long strips. Heat the oil over a low heat in a medium-sized fry pan. Add the leeks and cook gently without allowing them to colour too much.

Add the garlic, season with salt and cracked pepper and continue to cook for 5 more minutes or until soft and sweet. Set aside.

Herb sauce

Any soft herbs you have can be used in this sauce. Put the parsley, dill or chervil (even mint or coriander) in a food processor with the garlic and process briefly to mix together. Add the vinegar and oil, season lightly with the salt and blend briefly to combine. Tip into a bowl. Roughly chop the capers and fold through. Set aside.

To cook the flatbread

Lightly flour your workbench and work the dough to form a thick sausage. Divide the dough into 8-10 evenly sized balls. Roll each ball into an oblong shape, roughly 10cm long.

Heat a skillet or fry pan over a moderate heat. Cook the flatbreads for 2 minutes on each side. Remove from the skillet/pan and cover with clean cloth.

To assemble

You can either place the ingredients in bowls/plates on the table and let everyone assemble them as they please or you can spread with a little white bean puree, scatter the leeks over the top and drizzle generously with the herb sauce.