Revival of the extra Easter goodies

Photo: Gel Lim

When you’ve bought too many hot cross buns for Easter and now they’ve gone stale, there are always ways to bring them back to life.

This recipe for hot cross bun fruit crumble is one idea and is also perfect for using up any fruit going soft or any you’ve stored in the freezer.

Hot cross buns are already full of flavour and, once crumbled and coated in butter or coconut oil then baked, they become a nice lightly crisp layer — exactly what is needed to complement the cooked fruit.

So, keep your hot cross buns in the fridge or store them in the freezer then defrost later so you can give this recipe a go!

If crumble isn’t your thing, you can also make bun and butter pudding, hot cross bread crumbs for roast stuffing or filling in treacle tart, croutons, or even make a toastie for that sweet and savoury flavour goodness.

Our top tips to remember with hot cross buns is, like bread, keep them in the fridge or freezer so they stay fresher. But if they do go stale you now have some ideas for ways to revive them!

Now to chocolate. Do you sometimes over indulge in Easter eggs as well and are over eating them?

Chocolate has a long shelf life so save any excess for another day. Store them in a cool place or if you want to keep for longer, store them in the freezer. Easter chocolate is also great in baking, roughly break it up and use as chocolate chips or melt it to use as chocolate sauce or icing. If you’ve got marshmallow eggs, bake them with your next batch of brownies for an extra decadent chocolate and melted marshmallow treat!

We love all the special treats and foods that come at certain times of the year, such as hot cross buns and Easter chocolates. Let’s make the most of them and if you happen to have too much, save them and store them well, that way they can be enjoyed for longer.

More ideas

- For more ideas on making your food go further, visit www.lovefoodhatewaste.co.nz or check out more tips and recipes @lovefoodhatewastenz on Facebook and Instagram.

Hot cross bun fruit crumble

Ingredients

1 stale hot cross bun, broken into small chunks, roughly chopped into smaller pieces or pulsed a few times in the food processor

2 tsp sugar

40g butter or coconut oil, melted

250g-300g stewed fruit or roughly chopped soft fruit

Method

1. Heat oven to 180degC bake or 160degC fan bake. Prepare a small baking dish by lightly greasing it with oil or butter.

2. Combine the crumbled hot cross bun, sugar and melted butter or coconut oil in a bowl. Mix and set aside.

3. Place fruit in the baking dish and lightly press down. Top with the crumble mixture.

4. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until the filling is bubbling and hot and the crumble is lightly toasted.

5. Serve on its own or with ice cream, custard or your favourite ingredient to pair with crumble.

Tips

The serving size for this recipe is about one or two people, increase the quantities if you are wanting to make a bigger portion.

Use any combination of fruit you like or that needs using up, 2 medium apples and some berries or feijoas will make a great fruit filling.

Nuts and dried fruits also work well in the filling or added to the topping.

Freeze any leftovers and reheat in the oven or microwave.