Roast yam, thyme and maple soup

When roasting yams, their flavour deepens and the texture becomes soft and caramelised — perfect for a flavourful soup.
Serves 4
600g yams, washed and cut in half
2 red onions, roughly cut
4 cloves garlic, lightly crushed
3 sprigs thyme
2 Tbsp maple syrup
2 Tbsp oil
salt and cracked black pepper
½ cup oat milk
Method
Heat the oven to 190degC.
Place the yams, onions, garlic, thyme, maple syrup and oil into a bowl.
Season with 1 tsp salt and a couple grinds of pepper. Toss to combine and place on a lined baking sheet.
Roast for 20 minutes, turning the vegetables throughout cooking.
Place the cooked vegetables and any juices into a medium sized pot.
Add 750ml water and place over a moderate heat and cook for 15 minutes or until the vegetables turn pulpy.
Add the oat milk (optional, but it lightens up the soup). Continue cooking for a further 5 minutes.
Blend until smooth. Return to the heat, taste and adjust the seasoning if necessary.
Enjoy!