Wednesday, 28 September 2022

Roast yam, thyme and maple soup

    By Alison Lambert
    I remember pulling up yams as a child and Mum used to add them to the roast vege alongside the Sunday roast.

    Yams grow so easily, so if you have a few spare, let them sprout just as you would a potato and then plant — it really is that easy!

    When roasting yams, their flavour deepens and the texture becomes soft and caramelised — perfect for a flavourful soup.

    Serves 4

    600g yams, washed and cut in half

    2 red onions, roughly cut

    4 cloves garlic, lightly crushed

    3 sprigs thyme

    2 Tbsp maple syrup

    2 Tbsp oil

    salt and cracked black pepper

    ½ cup oat milk

    Method

    Heat the oven to 190degC.

    Place the yams, onions, garlic, thyme, maple syrup and oil into a bowl.

    Season with 1 tsp salt and a couple grinds of pepper. Toss to combine and place on a lined baking sheet.

    Roast for 20 minutes, turning the vegetables throughout cooking.

    Place the cooked vegetables and any juices into a medium sized pot.

    Add 750ml water and place over a moderate heat and cook for 15 minutes or until the vegetables turn pulpy.

    Add the oat milk (optional, but it lightens up the soup). Continue cooking for a further 5 minutes.

    Blend until smooth. Return to the heat, taste and adjust the seasoning if necessary.

    Enjoy!