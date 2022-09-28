Roast yam, thyme and maple soup

PHOTO: SIMON LAMBERT

I remember pulling up yams as a child and Mum used to add them to the roast vege alongside the Sunday roast.

Yams grow so easily, so if you have a few spare, let them sprout just as you would a potato and then plant — it really is that easy!

When roasting yams, their flavour deepens and the texture becomes soft and caramelised — perfect for a flavourful soup.

Serves 4

600g yams, washed and cut in half

2 red onions, roughly cut

4 cloves garlic, lightly crushed

3 sprigs thyme

2 Tbsp maple syrup

2 Tbsp oil

salt and cracked black pepper

½ cup oat milk

Method

Heat the oven to 190degC.

Place the yams, onions, garlic, thyme, maple syrup and oil into a bowl.

Season with 1 tsp salt and a couple grinds of pepper. Toss to combine and place on a lined baking sheet.

Roast for 20 minutes, turning the vegetables throughout cooking.

Place the cooked vegetables and any juices into a medium sized pot.

Add 750ml water and place over a moderate heat and cook for 15 minutes or until the vegetables turn pulpy.

Add the oat milk (optional, but it lightens up the soup). Continue cooking for a further 5 minutes.

Blend until smooth. Return to the heat, taste and adjust the seasoning if necessary.

Enjoy!