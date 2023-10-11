Roman style artichokes

Photo: Simon Lambert

Serves 4

Prep time 30 min

Skill medium

4 globe artichokes

2 lemons

3 garlic cloves, peeled

1 handful mint leaves, roughly chopped

1 handful flat-leaf parsley, roughly chopped

1 handful oregano or marjoram, roughly chopped

300ml white wine

200ml extra virgin olive oil

Salt and cracked pepper

Method

Fill a large bowl with water, squeeze in the juice of one lemon and add the lemon halves as well. This water is to place the prepared artichokes into as soon as they are prepared as they discolour quickly.

To prepare the artichokes: Peel off the tough outer leaves (do one at a time) until you get to the softer leaves in the centre.

Using a small sharp knife, trim the stalk and carefully peel the fibrous outer skin of the heart (centre of artichoke). Rub immediately with the lemon and place into the acidulated water.

Using a sharp knife, cut across the artichoke tops so the artichoke is about 4cm-5cm.

Using a teaspoon, scoop out the hairy choke from the centre. Repeat with remaining artichokes.

Add the garlic and herbs with a pinch of salt and blend to a paste in a pestle and mortar.

Rub the paste all over the artichokes, getting in between the leaves.

Place the artichokes in a saucepan, add the wine and oil and juice of half a lemon, season with a little salt and pepper.

Simmer for 10-15 minutes, or until they are tender when pierced with a knife.

Remove from the heat and let the artichokes cool in the liquid.

Serve at room temperature with a little pinch of salt and a squeeze of lemon.