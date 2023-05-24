Wednesday, 24 May 2023

Sticky yoghurt feijoa loaf

    By Alison Lambert
    1. Life & Style
    2. Food & Wine

    Photo: Simon Lambert
    Photo: Simon Lambert
    I was thinking of flavours I like to enjoy with feijoas and I also wanted cake! I decided to add them all together and came up with this very delicious loaf, which was so good that next time I make it I will serve it up as a grand dessert.

    Preparation time 15 min

    Cook time 45 min

    Skill medium

    Serves 8-10

    Ingredients

    5 (300g) feijoas, peeled and small dice

    80ml honey

    30g raw cane or brown sugar

    Cake

    2 large eggs

    150g raw cane sugar

    225g unsweetened yoghurt

    ½ cup oil

    190g flour

    2 tsp baking powder

    ½ tsp salt

    Method

    Preheat oven to 170degC.

    Lightly grease and line a 20cm × 13cm loaf tin with baking paper.

    Place the honey and first measure of sugar into a small saucepan and heat gently to dissolve the sugar.

    Add the diced feijoas and stir to coat. Pour into the base of the loaf pan to cover the base,

    In a large mixing bowl, whisk the eggs with the sugar until well combined.

    Whisk in the yoghurt and oil until well combined.

    Sieve in the dry ingredients and gently fold through.

    Pour the batter over the sticky feijoas.

    Bake on the second shelf up from thebottom of the oven for 40-45 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean when inserted into the centre of the cake.

    Cool in the tin for 15 minutes before turning upside down to cool.

    Will last for three days.