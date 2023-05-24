Sticky yoghurt feijoa loaf

Photo: Simon Lambert

Preparation time 15 min

Cook time 45 min

Skill medium

Serves 8-10

Ingredients

5 (300g) feijoas, peeled and small dice

80ml honey

30g raw cane or brown sugar

Cake

2 large eggs

150g raw cane sugar

225g unsweetened yoghurt

½ cup oil

190g flour

2 tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

Method

Preheat oven to 170degC.

Lightly grease and line a 20cm × 13cm loaf tin with baking paper.

Place the honey and first measure of sugar into a small saucepan and heat gently to dissolve the sugar.

Add the diced feijoas and stir to coat. Pour into the base of the loaf pan to cover the base,

In a large mixing bowl, whisk the eggs with the sugar until well combined.

Whisk in the yoghurt and oil until well combined.

Sieve in the dry ingredients and gently fold through.

Pour the batter over the sticky feijoas.

Bake on the second shelf up from thebottom of the oven for 40-45 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean when inserted into the centre of the cake.

Cool in the tin for 15 minutes before turning upside down to cool.

Will last for three days.