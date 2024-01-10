Succulent carrots with sticky new season garlic

Photo: Simon Lambert

Prep time 10 min

Cooking time 15 min

Skill easy

Ingredients

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp butter

1 bulb new season garlic, peeled and sliced thinly

500g new season carrots, washed and tops removed

5 sprigs summer savory, rosemary or thyme

Salt and cracked pepper

Juice of lemon

Method

Over a moderate heat, add the butter and oil to a medium saucepan.

Add the sliced garlic and cook for 2 minutes or until it starts to go golden.

Add the carrots (cut in half lengthways if a little too large). Stir to coat in the garlicky oil.

Add the sprigs of herbs, season lightly. Cover with a lid and cook for 5 minutes. Remove the lid and give the carrots a quick stir.

Add 2 Tbsp water and cover once again with the lid and cook until the carrots are tender (5-8 minutes).

Squeeze over a little lemon juice and serve with all the garlic, herbs and juices.