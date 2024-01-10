Wednesday, 10 January 2024

Succulent carrots with sticky new season garlic

    By Alison Lambert
    1. Life & Style
    2. Food & Wine

    Photo: Simon Lambert
    Photo: Simon Lambert
    When new season carrots team up with fresh, sticky, plump new season garlic, you are in for a flavour explosion. 

    Serves 4

    Prep time 10 min

    Cooking time 15 min

    Skill easy

    Ingredients

    1 Tbsp olive oil

    1 Tbsp butter

    1 bulb new season garlic, peeled and sliced thinly

    500g new season carrots, washed and tops removed

    5 sprigs summer savory, rosemary or thyme

    Salt and cracked pepper

    Juice of lemon

    Method

    Over a moderate heat, add the butter and oil to a medium saucepan.

    Add the sliced garlic and cook for 2 minutes or until it starts to go golden.

    Add the carrots (cut in half lengthways if a little too large). Stir to coat in the garlicky oil.

    Add the sprigs of herbs, season lightly. Cover with a lid and cook for 5 minutes. Remove the lid and give the carrots a quick stir.

    Add 2 Tbsp water and cover once again with the lid and cook until the carrots are tender (5-8 minutes).

    Squeeze over a little lemon juice and serve with all the garlic, herbs and juices.