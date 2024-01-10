Succulent carrots with sticky new season garlic

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Serves 4
Prep time 10 min
Cooking time 15 min
Skill easy
Ingredients
1 Tbsp olive oil
1 Tbsp butter
1 bulb new season garlic, peeled and sliced thinly
500g new season carrots, washed and tops removed
5 sprigs summer savory, rosemary or thyme
Salt and cracked pepper
Juice of lemon
Method
Over a moderate heat, add the butter and oil to a medium saucepan.
Add the sliced garlic and cook for 2 minutes or until it starts to go golden.
Add the carrots (cut in half lengthways if a little too large). Stir to coat in the garlicky oil.
Add the sprigs of herbs, season lightly. Cover with a lid and cook for 5 minutes. Remove the lid and give the carrots a quick stir.
Add 2 Tbsp water and cover once again with the lid and cook until the carrots are tender (5-8 minutes).
Squeeze over a little lemon juice and serve with all the garlic, herbs and juices.