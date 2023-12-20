Wednesday, 20 December 2023

Central sips to savour for the festive season

    By Mark Henderson
    Christmas has come rushing towards me at breakneck speed: I had an idea in my mind that I had a few Wednesday columns to introduce you all to new wines, only to realise crikey, that’s not the case!

    Pertinent then for the final column before Christmas to focus on Central Pinot Noir.

    Whether for gifting, or simply for luxuriating in at some point over the festive season these local wines will definitely cut the mustard.

    Finally, thanks for reading the column this year.

    I hope that Santa is kind to you and that 2024 is full of good times and good wine!

    Cheers - Mark.

     


    2020 Maude Poison Creek  Queensbury Pinot Noir  

    Price RRP $50
    Rating Excellent

    A sense of richness, 
    savoury, tilled earth, 
    darker fruits. Ripe 
    sweet fruit nicely 
    contrasted by the 
    savoury qualities, the 
    palate takes me to 
    Central, a richness and 
    depth of flavour. Heart 
    on its sleeve 
    generosity, open and 
    drinking very nicely. 
    Nice vibrancy, the 
    tannins and acidity 
    bring both a drying 
    aspect and tingly 
    freshness to the long 
    fruit-filled close.

    www.maudewines.com



    2021 Misha’s Vineyard Cantata Central Otago Pinot Noir 

    Price RRP $34
    Rating Very Good to Excellent 

    A whisper more shy on 
    the nose, mixed berries 
    and wisps of perfume 
    as it opens, earth and 
    fragrant herbs later. 
    Crunchy, grainy texture 
    offering a cooler feel to 
    the fruit, cranberry and 
    red fruits with a dash of 
    dried herbs and a fine 
    core of acidity. An 
    elegant style you 
    shouldn’t overlook, 
    with freshness and 
    purity, fleshing out 
    nicely with air.

    www.mishasvineyard.com

     

     

    2022 Ruru Alexandra Pinot Noir  

    Price RRP $28
    Rating Excellent

    Finer rather than a 
    bruiser, teasing hints 
    of forest floor/fungi, a 
    stony mineral quality, 
    fruit swelling, 
    balsamico and 
    brooding later. Initial 
    fruit sweetness moves 
    to a drier spectrum 
    with dried fruits, spice 
    and savoury notes. 
    That lovely umami 
    quality runs through 
    the wine. There’s a 
    youthful tautness here, 
    a finer style, yet lots of 
    interest evident as it 
    takes on air.

    www.ruruwines.co.nz

     

     


    2021 Domain Road Bannockburn Pinot Noir 

    Price RRP $42
    Rating  Excellent 

    Bold, fragrant nose, 
    oak spices, then lead 
    pencil, earthiness, 
    savoury notes, dark 
    fruits. Ripely fruited, 
    cherry, raspberry, 
    summer berries with a 
    corset of chewy 
    tannins accentuating 
    the structure. The fruit 
    speaks of Central, 
    spice and savoury 
    qualities, a lip-
    smacking close. Those 
    powerful tannins bring 
    a bittersweet quality 
    and really power the 
    wine forward.

    www.domainroad.co.nz

     


    2021 Maude Kids Block  Wanaka Pinot Noir 

    Price RRP $55
    Rating  Excellent to Outstanding

    Brooding nose, a 
    sense of structure yet 
    pinosity too, graphite, 
    riverstones, wisps of 
    herb, fragrance, fruit 
    supporting the whole. 
    Silky, creamy entry, 
    richness and great 
    flavour depth while 
    retaining a lightness of 
    touch, super fine 
    tannins, layers of 
    flavour offering more 
    with each sip. Lovely 
    balance and 
    integration, wonderful 
    length, a lovely umami 
    quality too.

    www.maudewines.com

     


    2022 Mondillo Bendigo Pinot Noir  

    Price RRP $51
    Rating Excellent to Outstanding

    Fragrant, sweetly 
    fruited on first sniff, 
    moving to elegance, a 
    dusty quality, spice and 
    savoury notes, wet 
    stone later. Obvious 
    flavour depth 
    underpinning this, yet 
    refinement too, berry 
    compote, a schisty 
    minerality, spices, 
    framed by fine tannins 
    adding to the long, fruit-
    filled close. Drinkability 
    already due to its super 
    balance, yet plenty of 
    gas in the tank for the 
    future.

    www.mondillo.com