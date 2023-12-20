Central sips to savour for the festive season

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Pertinent then for the final column before Christmas to focus on Central Pinot Noir.
Whether for gifting, or simply for luxuriating in at some point over the festive season these local wines will definitely cut the mustard.
Finally, thanks for reading the column this year.
I hope that Santa is kind to you and that 2024 is full of good times and good wine!
Cheers - Mark.
2020 Maude Poison Creek Queensbury Pinot Noir
Price RRP $50
Rating Excellent
A sense of richness,
savoury, tilled earth,
darker fruits. Ripe
sweet fruit nicely
contrasted by the
savoury qualities, the
palate takes me to
Central, a richness and
depth of flavour. Heart
on its sleeve
generosity, open and
drinking very nicely.
Nice vibrancy, the
tannins and acidity
bring both a drying
aspect and tingly
freshness to the long
fruit-filled close.
2021 Misha’s Vineyard Cantata Central Otago Pinot Noir
Price RRP $34
Rating Very Good to Excellent
A whisper more shy on
the nose, mixed berries
and wisps of perfume
as it opens, earth and
fragrant herbs later.
Crunchy, grainy texture
offering a cooler feel to
the fruit, cranberry and
red fruits with a dash of
dried herbs and a fine
core of acidity. An
elegant style you
shouldn’t overlook,
with freshness and
purity, fleshing out
nicely with air.
2022 Ruru Alexandra Pinot Noir
Price RRP $28
Rating Excellent
Finer rather than a
bruiser, teasing hints
of forest floor/fungi, a
stony mineral quality,
fruit swelling,
balsamico and
brooding later. Initial
fruit sweetness moves
to a drier spectrum
with dried fruits, spice
and savoury notes.
That lovely umami
quality runs through
the wine. There’s a
youthful tautness here,
a finer style, yet lots of
interest evident as it
takes on air.
2021 Domain Road Bannockburn Pinot Noir
Price RRP $42
Rating Excellent
Bold, fragrant nose,
oak spices, then lead
pencil, earthiness,
savoury notes, dark
fruits. Ripely fruited,
cherry, raspberry,
summer berries with a
corset of chewy
tannins accentuating
the structure. The fruit
speaks of Central,
spice and savoury
qualities, a lip-
smacking close. Those
powerful tannins bring
a bittersweet quality
and really power the
wine forward.
2021 Maude Kids Block Wanaka Pinot Noir
Price RRP $55
Rating Excellent to Outstanding
Brooding nose, a
sense of structure yet
pinosity too, graphite,
riverstones, wisps of
herb, fragrance, fruit
supporting the whole.
Silky, creamy entry,
richness and great
flavour depth while
retaining a lightness of
touch, super fine
tannins, layers of
flavour offering more
with each sip. Lovely
balance and
integration, wonderful
length, a lovely umami
quality too.
2022 Mondillo Bendigo Pinot Noir
Price RRP $51
Rating Excellent to Outstanding
Fragrant, sweetly
fruited on first sniff,
moving to elegance, a
dusty quality, spice and
savoury notes, wet
stone later. Obvious
flavour depth
underpinning this, yet
refinement too, berry
compote, a schisty
minerality, spices,
framed by fine tannins
adding to the long, fruit-
filled close. Drinkability
already due to its super
balance, yet plenty of
gas in the tank for the
future.