Central sips to savour for the festive season

Christmas has come rushing towards me at breakneck speed: I had an idea in my mind that I had a few Wednesday columns to introduce you all to new wines, only to realise crikey, that’s not the case!

Pertinent then for the final column before Christmas to focus on Central Pinot Noir.

Whether for gifting, or simply for luxuriating in at some point over the festive season these local wines will definitely cut the mustard.

Finally, thanks for reading the column this year.

I hope that Santa is kind to you and that 2024 is full of good times and good wine!

Cheers - Mark.



2020 Maude Poison Creek Queensbury Pinot Noir

Price RRP $50

Rating Excellent

A sense of richness,

savoury, tilled earth,

darker fruits. Ripe

sweet fruit nicely

contrasted by the

savoury qualities, the

palate takes me to

Central, a richness and

depth of flavour. Heart

on its sleeve

generosity, open and

drinking very nicely.

Nice vibrancy, the

tannins and acidity

bring both a drying

aspect and tingly

freshness to the long

fruit-filled close.

www.maudewines.com





2021 Misha’s Vineyard Cantata Central Otago Pinot Noir

Price RRP $34

Rating Very Good to Excellent

A whisper more shy on

the nose, mixed berries

and wisps of perfume

as it opens, earth and

fragrant herbs later.

Crunchy, grainy texture

offering a cooler feel to

the fruit, cranberry and

red fruits with a dash of

dried herbs and a fine

core of acidity. An

elegant style you

shouldn’t overlook,

with freshness and

purity, fleshing out

nicely with air.

www.mishasvineyard.com

2022 Ruru Alexandra Pinot Noir

Price RRP $28

Rating Excellent

Finer rather than a

bruiser, teasing hints

of forest floor/fungi, a

stony mineral quality,

fruit swelling,

balsamico and

brooding later. Initial

fruit sweetness moves

to a drier spectrum

with dried fruits, spice

and savoury notes.

That lovely umami

quality runs through

the wine. There’s a

youthful tautness here,

a finer style, yet lots of

interest evident as it

takes on air.

www.ruruwines.co.nz



2021 Domain Road Bannockburn Pinot Noir

Price RRP $42

Rating Excellent

Bold, fragrant nose,

oak spices, then lead

pencil, earthiness,

savoury notes, dark

fruits. Ripely fruited,

cherry, raspberry,

summer berries with a

corset of chewy

tannins accentuating

the structure. The fruit

speaks of Central,

spice and savoury

qualities, a lip-

smacking close. Those

powerful tannins bring

a bittersweet quality

and really power the

wine forward.

www.domainroad.co.nz



2021 Maude Kids Block Wanaka Pinot Noir

Price RRP $55

Rating Excellent to Outstanding

Brooding nose, a

sense of structure yet

pinosity too, graphite,

riverstones, wisps of

herb, fragrance, fruit

supporting the whole.

Silky, creamy entry,

richness and great

flavour depth while

retaining a lightness of

touch, super fine

tannins, layers of

flavour offering more

with each sip. Lovely

balance and

integration, wonderful

length, a lovely umami

quality too.

www.maudewines.com



2022 Mondillo Bendigo Pinot Noir

Price RRP $51

Rating Excellent to Outstanding

Fragrant, sweetly

fruited on first sniff,

moving to elegance, a

dusty quality, spice and

savoury notes, wet

stone later. Obvious

flavour depth

underpinning this, yet

refinement too, berry

compote, a schisty

minerality, spices,

framed by fine tannins

adding to the long, fruit-

filled close. Drinkability

already due to its super

balance, yet plenty of

gas in the tank for the

future.

www.mondillo.com