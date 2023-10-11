Wednesday, 11 October 2023

Faults fewer now but still around

    By Mark Henderson
    1. Life & Style
    2. Food & Wine
    3. Wine Reviews

    The age-old dining ritual of the waiter offering you a taste isn’t asking whether you "like" the wine; rather, giving you the opportunity to check whether the wine is suffering from any faults. The advent of screwcaps and modern winemaking has significantly lessened the amount of faulty wines, but here are some things to look out for.

    Cork taint — corked wines

    Nothing to do with bits of cork floating in the wine, but a random taint that develops in the cork itself, following the sterilisation process, creating a pungent compound called 2,4,6-trichloroanisole (TCA). This leads to aromas and flavours of wet cardboard, old books and blocked drains and while harmless, this is not pleasurable to drink. At very low levels it can "flatten" a wine, diminishing the range of aromas and flavours.

    Premature oxidation — premox/poxed

    Cut an apple in half and leave it on the bench; that browning is oxidation. Seems more prevalent in white wines, a bottle that is ageing more quickly than anticipated, showing a darker than expected colour and notes of bruised apple or sherry.

    Brettanomyces — Brett

    The arrival of Brett doesn’t mean a mate of your brother’s popping round; this is a slightly controversial yeast spoilage agent. Controversial because at low levels some strains can add leathery, smoky, slightly funky notes to a wine, that can be seen as adding complexity. Also, the many brett influenced beers on the market regard the characters as an intrinsic part of the beer. More extreme examples in wine see band-aid characters, or horse sweat/sweaty saddle notes, which are not desirable.

    Volatile acidity — VA

    Like brett, at low levels this can be part of the complexity and it is commonplace in wines like sauternes, port and amarone. The two major compounds involved are acetic acid (vinegar) and ethyl acetate (nail polish remover or paint thinner) and at high levels can lend sharpness and sourness to the wine.

    Mousiness — mouse taint

    A bacterial taint that you taste, rather than smell, as it reacts with the saliva in your mouth. Pops up in some natural wines with zero sulphur addition. Flat lager or curdled milk and old hamster cage are terrifyingly evocative descriptors.

    Cooked wine

    Where wines have been exposed to significant heat during shipping and/or storage. An oozing cork would be a giveaway, the wine can be flat and lifeless with marked astringency and little or no finish. Hard to decisively spot.

    Cloudiness

    Not a fault though in the past might be regarded as such, as pristinely clear wine was the accepted rule. With more wineries choosing to eschew fining and filtration (the clarification processes), and natural or lo-fi winemakers seeking to reduce any intervention in the winemaking, a degree of cloudiness may be an intrinsic part of the wine. Pet-Nats with their yeast lees in the bottle a clear example.

    Sediment

    Again, not at all a fault, as this is the natural elements in the wine coalescing over time as sediment. Someone came up with term "wine diamonds" for tartrates, which can be very visible in whites, forming as crystals, fine sand or even what can appear to be shards of glass but are entirely harmless. In reds, tartrates, tannins and anthocyanins can precipitate out and is often why people choose to decant the wine, leaving the sediment behind.

     - The three wines below are clean, bright and fault free!

     

    2020 Pegasus Bay North Canterbury Merlot Cabernet

    Price RRP $35
    Rating Very Good to Excellent

    Something a little dark 
    and mysterious about 
    this, dusty, earthy, plum 
    and berryfruit 
    swelling, crushed 
    leaf. The palate 
    follows the nose, 
    good flavour depth 
    and concentration, 
    the tannin structure 
    evident with a lick of 
    acidity adding 
    freshness. Becomes 
    more chewy with 
    time adding a stalky, 
    bittersweet element 
    to the close.

    www.pegasusbay.com

     

    2021 Craggy Range Te Kahu S.V Gimblett Gravels Vineyard

    Price RRP $32.95
    Rating Excellent to Outstanding

    Brightness, a sense of 
    coolness, anise, eucalypt, 
    lead pencil, dustiness, 
    tobacco, leaf nuances, 
    dark fruits. Tautness to 
    this in a good way, 
    crunchy & vibrant, nice 
    interplay between the 
    fruit, tannins and 
    acidity, ripe yet nicely 
    dry. The wine fleshes 
    out in the glass, yet 
    retains a sense of 
    elegance while the 
    flavours linger long on 
    the lip-smacking close. 

    www.craggyrange.com

     

    2021 Craggy Range S.V Gimblett Gravels Merlot 

    Price RRP $40.95
    Rating Excellent

    Tilled earth, milk 
    chocolate, dark berryfruits 
    and blueberry. Rich and 
    full on entry, a touch of 
    creaminess before the 
    tannins and acidity 
    get into their stride. 
    Lovely poise and 
    balance to this, the 
    acidity lending a 
    tangy brightness as a 
    contrast to the fruit 
    richness, again ripe, 
    yet dry. Deceptive 
    power underpinning 
    this and structural 
    backbone. Great with 
    food now.

    www.craggyrange.com