Faults fewer now but still around

Cork taint — corked wines

The age-old dining ritual of the waiter offering you a taste isn’t asking whether you "like" the wine; rather, giving you the opportunity to check whether the wine is suffering from any faults. The advent of screwcaps and modern winemaking has significantly lessened the amount of faulty wines, but here are some things to look out for.

Nothing to do with bits of cork floating in the wine, but a random taint that develops in the cork itself, following the sterilisation process, creating a pungent compound called 2,4,6-trichloroanisole (TCA). This leads to aromas and flavours of wet cardboard, old books and blocked drains and while harmless, this is not pleasurable to drink. At very low levels it can "flatten" a wine, diminishing the range of aromas and flavours.

Premature oxidation — premox/poxed

Cut an apple in half and leave it on the bench; that browning is oxidation. Seems more prevalent in white wines, a bottle that is ageing more quickly than anticipated, showing a darker than expected colour and notes of bruised apple or sherry.

Brettanomyces — Brett

The arrival of Brett doesn’t mean a mate of your brother’s popping round; this is a slightly controversial yeast spoilage agent. Controversial because at low levels some strains can add leathery, smoky, slightly funky notes to a wine, that can be seen as adding complexity. Also, the many brett influenced beers on the market regard the characters as an intrinsic part of the beer. More extreme examples in wine see band-aid characters, or horse sweat/sweaty saddle notes, which are not desirable.

Volatile acidity — VA

Like brett, at low levels this can be part of the complexity and it is commonplace in wines like sauternes, port and amarone. The two major compounds involved are acetic acid (vinegar) and ethyl acetate (nail polish remover or paint thinner) and at high levels can lend sharpness and sourness to the wine.

Mousiness — mouse taint

A bacterial taint that you taste, rather than smell, as it reacts with the saliva in your mouth. Pops up in some natural wines with zero sulphur addition. Flat lager or curdled milk and old hamster cage are terrifyingly evocative descriptors.

Cooked wine

Where wines have been exposed to significant heat during shipping and/or storage. An oozing cork would be a giveaway, the wine can be flat and lifeless with marked astringency and little or no finish. Hard to decisively spot.

Cloudiness

Not a fault though in the past might be regarded as such, as pristinely clear wine was the accepted rule. With more wineries choosing to eschew fining and filtration (the clarification processes), and natural or lo-fi winemakers seeking to reduce any intervention in the winemaking, a degree of cloudiness may be an intrinsic part of the wine. Pet-Nats with their yeast lees in the bottle a clear example.

Sediment

Again, not at all a fault, as this is the natural elements in the wine coalescing over time as sediment. Someone came up with term "wine diamonds" for tartrates, which can be very visible in whites, forming as crystals, fine sand or even what can appear to be shards of glass but are entirely harmless. In reds, tartrates, tannins and anthocyanins can precipitate out and is often why people choose to decant the wine, leaving the sediment behind.

- The three wines below are clean, bright and fault free!

2020 Pegasus Bay North Canterbury Merlot Cabernet

Something a little dark

and mysterious about

this, dusty, earthy, plum

and berryfruit

swelling, crushed

leaf. The palate

follows the nose,

good flavour depth

and concentration,

the tannin structure

evident with a lick of

acidity adding

freshness. Becomes

more chewy with

time adding a stalky,

bittersweet element

to the close.

www.pegasusbay.com

2021 Craggy Range Te Kahu S.V Gimblett Gravels Vineyard

Brightness, a sense of

coolness, anise, eucalypt,

lead pencil, dustiness,

tobacco, leaf nuances,

dark fruits. Tautness to

this in a good way,

crunchy & vibrant, nice

interplay between the

fruit, tannins and

acidity, ripe yet nicely

dry. The wine fleshes

out in the glass, yet

retains a sense of

elegance while the

flavours linger long on

the lip-smacking close.

www.craggyrange.com

2021 Craggy Range S.V Gimblett Gravels Merlot

Tilled earth, milk

chocolate, dark berryfruits

and blueberry. Rich and

full on entry, a touch of

creaminess before the

tannins and acidity

get into their stride.

Lovely poise and

balance to this, the

acidity lending a

tangy brightness as a

contrast to the fruit

richness, again ripe,

yet dry. Deceptive

power underpinning

this and structural

backbone. Great with

food now.

www.craggyrange.com