Piquette, blends, ambers next trends

    By Mark Henderson
    Piquette

    Once just a light, lunchtime quaffer for French farm workers, piquette is undergoing a resurgence. Perhaps it’s the growing trend to re-use/reduce waste, possibly the attraction of low alcohol (often in the 5%-7% range), or a simple desire for a younger market to embrace and explore new flavours, but could piquette become the next big trend?

    Pomace (the leftover grape skins from winemaking) still contains grape sugars, acids and flavour after pressing. Winemakers add water and a little sugar, which restarts fermentation creating a lighter, crisper, sometimes tangy wine that can be a crossover drink between beer and wine drinkers. Some utilise a combo of different grape skins or even fruit, like apples, to create a new palette of flavours.

    The low ingredient cost from what is basically a waste product can also make these inexpensive. Alex Craighead Kindeli and Garage Project are local advocates.

    Blends

    Not a sudden new trend, but one that is quietly gathering momentum. We have become so used to wines labelled varietally, that consumers happily buy their bottle of sauvignon blanc, chardonnay, pinot noir or shiraz, being pretty confident about the flavours within.

    We already recognise blends such as cabernet merlot or merlot malbec as valid interpretations of the art of blending, but many winemakers like playing around with less conventional blends in the belief that the sum is greater than the parts. Combos of riesling, pinot gris and gewurztraminer (Te Whare Ra Toru a standout) have led the way, but there is much more to explore.

    Orange (or Amber) Wines

    Quite simply, an ancient winemaking process common in the Russian republic of Georgia where white grapes are treated like reds, the skins (and possibly seeds and stalks) are left in contact with the fermenting wine for periods of weeks or even several months.

    The wine picks up colour from the skins, along with flavour compounds, phenolics and tannins creating totally different textures and mouthfeel in the finished wine. Often a restaurant favourite as these really do embrace food.

    Here are three local examples.

    2020 Carrick The Death of Von Tempsky

    Price RRP $36
    Rating  Excellent 

    Florality, chamomile,
    citrus, roasted
    pineapple, orange skin.
    The acidity runs
    through this like an
    electric current, jolting
    the senses awake with
    powerful chewiness
    and a perception of
    spritz, yet a sense of
    delicacy under the
    frame. Time sees this
    fatten up, becoming
    rounder with
    pineapple, sherbet and
    preserved lemon
    getting the juices
    flowing.

    www.carrick.co.nz

    2019 Aurum Amber

    Price RRP $45
    Rating Excellent 

    Hints of fresh yeast,
    spices, smoke, soft
    toffees and quince.
    Chewy entry, the
    tannins and phenolics
    driving this along with
    real grip on the palate.
    A little earth, fresh
    herb and sweet fruit lift
    evolves to lemon, just
    ripe apricot and kernel
    on the lip-smacking
    close. Shows its
    credentials as a style
    that will shine with
    food. The ’18, tasted
    alongside, had evolved
    beautifully.

    www.aurumwines.com

    2020 Zephyr Agent Field Blend

    Price RRP $39.99
    Rating Excellent to Outstanding

    Incredible pungency to
    this with notes of cut
    grass, preserved lemon,
    orange, fresh herbs, fruit
    sherbet and a wild,
    slightly funky element. In
    the mouth it’s home-
    made lemonade, herbs,
    feijoa and spices and
    while crispness is to the
    fore, there’s an
    underlying textural
    richness. Suppleness
    with a delightfully long
    and fresh finish.

    www.zephyrwine.com

     

