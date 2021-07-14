Piquette, blends, ambers next trends

Piquette

Once just a light, lunchtime quaffer for French farm workers, piquette is undergoing a resurgence. Perhaps it’s the growing trend to re-use/reduce waste, possibly the attraction of low alcohol (often in the 5%-7% range), or a simple desire for a younger market to embrace and explore new flavours, but could piquette become the next big trend?

Pomace (the leftover grape skins from winemaking) still contains grape sugars, acids and flavour after pressing. Winemakers add water and a little sugar, which restarts fermentation creating a lighter, crisper, sometimes tangy wine that can be a crossover drink between beer and wine drinkers. Some utilise a combo of different grape skins or even fruit, like apples, to create a new palette of flavours.

The low ingredient cost from what is basically a waste product can also make these inexpensive. Alex Craighead Kindeli and Garage Project are local advocates.

Blends

Not a sudden new trend, but one that is quietly gathering momentum. We have become so used to wines labelled varietally, that consumers happily buy their bottle of sauvignon blanc, chardonnay, pinot noir or shiraz, being pretty confident about the flavours within.

We already recognise blends such as cabernet merlot or merlot malbec as valid interpretations of the art of blending, but many winemakers like playing around with less conventional blends in the belief that the sum is greater than the parts. Combos of riesling, pinot gris and gewurztraminer (Te Whare Ra Toru a standout) have led the way, but there is much more to explore.

Orange (or Amber) Wines

Quite simply, an ancient winemaking process common in the Russian republic of Georgia where white grapes are treated like reds, the skins (and possibly seeds and stalks) are left in contact with the fermenting wine for periods of weeks or even several months.

The wine picks up colour from the skins, along with flavour compounds, phenolics and tannins creating totally different textures and mouthfeel in the finished wine. Often a restaurant favourite as these really do embrace food.

Here are three local examples.

2020 Carrick The Death of Von Tempsky

Price RRP $36Rating Excellent

Florality, chamomile,

citrus, roasted

pineapple, orange skin.

The acidity runs

through this like an

electric current, jolting

the senses awake with

powerful chewiness

and a perception of

spritz, yet a sense of

delicacy under the

frame. Time sees this

fatten up, becoming

rounder with

pineapple, sherbet and

preserved lemon

getting the juices

flowing.

www.carrick.co.nz

2019 Aurum Amber

Price RRP $45Rating ExcellentHints of fresh yeast,spices, smoke, softtoffees and quince.Chewy entry, thetannins and phenolicsdriving this along withreal grip on the palate.A little earth, freshherb and sweet fruit liftevolves to lemon, justripe apricot and kernelon the lip-smackingclose. Shows itscredentials as a stylethat will shine withfood. The ’18, tastedalongside, had evolvedbeautifully.

www.aurumwines.com

2020 Zephyr Agent Field Blend

Price RRP $39.99Rating Excellent to Outstanding

Incredible pungency to

this with notes of cut

grass, preserved lemon,

orange, fresh herbs, fruit

sherbet and a wild,

slightly funky element. In

the mouth it’s home-

made lemonade, herbs,

feijoa and spices and

while crispness is to the

fore, there’s an

underlying textural

richness. Suppleness

with a delightfully long

and fresh finish.

www.zephyrwine.com