Rarer than sauvignon blanc, still enough to go around

Having tasted this line up of Central Otago pinot gris, I then delved into the latest New Zealand Winegrowers annual report to get the ‘‘state of the play’’ of this popular variety.

Its producing area of 2745ha in 2025 has it in fourth place behind sauvignon blanc, pinot noir and chardonnay and that area under vine has remained remarkably stable for the last five years.

However; due to its higher yields it actually ranks second in the tonnage produced, though barely 7.6% of the sauvignon blanc harvest. It is also our second most exported variety though not quite 4% of the Sauvignon Blanc figure.

It is fair to say that there is plenty to go around.

2025 Ruru Central Otago Pinot Gris

RRP $25 Price

Rating Very good to excellent

Aromatic nose, flower petal,

peach, vanilla bean, fruit

sherbet, quite engaging.

Red apple and pear notes leap

to the fore, a little spice, good

texture, fruit driven with a

touch of sweetness.

Developing youthful

chewiness as it opens up,

good acid drive contrasting

the just off-dry close. User

friendly, especially if you

love that wisp of

sweetness.

2024 Rabbit Ranch Central Otago Pinot Gris

RRP $20.50 Price

Rating Very good to excellent

Fruit pastille characters

are joined by chopped

herb influences and

nashi pear. A drier style

with good structure,

some fruit pithy

phenolics adding to

the mix, with lip-

smacking juiciness

bringing this very

nicely to a close. Air

allows this this to

really open up on the

nose, while the

palate gains stony

mineral and apple

notes. In a good

place to enjoy now.

2024 Hawkshead Central Otago Pinot Gris

RRP $36 Price

Rating Excellent

A deeper register to the

aromatics, marzipan,

apple, a little honeycomb

too, subtle yet intriguing.

The palate brings in hard

candy notes neatly

balanced by tangy

freshness. Fruit sweet

yet dry, well structured

with great mouth feel

and finish. Just feels

effortless. A real juicy

quality gets the salivary

glands going, the whole

package is quite

engaging.

2023 Domaine Rewa The French Potter Series Central Otago Pinot Gris

RRP $42 Price

Rating Excellent to outstanding

Deeper colour suggests

some skin contact. A very

different style, tilting a hat

to Europe. Cashew and

almonds, dry honey, clay,

fruit in support, intrigue

and fascination. There’s

grainy minerality to the

palate alongside almost

oily richness and

structure, yet a cooling

quality too. Complex,

full of interest, hits so

many different

buttons, would be an

amazing companion to

food.

2024 McArthur Ridge Falls Dam Alexandra Pinot Gris

RRP $25.99 Price

Rating Excellent

Pears and dried apricot

leap from the glass, nutty

influences, a sense of

florality, bonfire embers

perhaps. The palate is

rich, simply brimming

over with flavour,

echoing the notes on

the nose along with

dry honey. Lovely

generosity, fruit

ripeness/sweetness

on the mid-palate yet

crisp and dry on the

close. Very classic

Gris, you can’t go

wrong with this.

2023 Gibbston Valley School House Central Otago Pinot Gris

RRP $42 Price

Rating Excellent to outstanding

A complex nose less about

the fruit; nutty characters,

stony minerality, flower

petal, cooked apple. While

there’s depth of flavour

and quiet power this

remains light on its feet.

Wonderfully balanced

and integrated, nice

grip, it comes across as

serious, yet

approachable and quite

complete. Incredibly

moreish, you really do

want another glass.