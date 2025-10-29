Rarer than sauvignon blanc, still enough to go around

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Having tasted this line up of Central Otago pinot gris, I then delved into the latest New Zealand Winegrowers annual report to get the ‘‘state of the play’’ of this popular variety.
Its producing area of 2745ha in 2025 has it in fourth place behind sauvignon blanc, pinot noir and chardonnay and that area under vine has remained remarkably stable for the last five years.
However; due to its higher yields it actually ranks second in the tonnage produced, though barely 7.6% of the sauvignon blanc harvest. It is also our second most exported variety though not quite 4% of the Sauvignon Blanc figure.
It is fair to say that there is plenty to go around.
2025 Ruru Central Otago Pinot Gris
Price RRP $25
Rating Very good to excellent
Aromatic nose, flower petal,
peach, vanilla bean, fruit
sherbet, quite engaging.
Red apple and pear notes leap
to the fore, a little spice, good
texture, fruit driven with a
touch of sweetness.
Developing youthful
chewiness as it opens up,
good acid drive contrasting
the just off-dry close. User
friendly, especially if you
love that wisp of
sweetness.
2024 Rabbit Ranch Central Otago Pinot Gris
Price RRP $20.50
Rating Very good to excellent
Fruit pastille characters
are joined by chopped
herb influences and
nashi pear. A drier style
with good structure,
some fruit pithy
phenolics adding to
the mix, with lip-
smacking juiciness
bringing this very
nicely to a close. Air
allows this this to
really open up on the
nose, while the
palate gains stony
mineral and apple
notes. In a good
place to enjoy now.
2024 Hawkshead Central Otago Pinot Gris
Price RRP $36
Rating Excellent
A deeper register to the
aromatics, marzipan,
apple, a little honeycomb
too, subtle yet intriguing.
The palate brings in hard
candy notes neatly
balanced by tangy
freshness. Fruit sweet
yet dry, well structured
with great mouth feel
and finish. Just feels
effortless. A real juicy
quality gets the salivary
glands going, the whole
package is quite
engaging.
2023 Domaine Rewa The French Potter Series Central Otago Pinot Gris
Price RRP $42
Rating Excellent to outstanding
Deeper colour suggests
some skin contact. A very
different style, tilting a hat
to Europe. Cashew and
almonds, dry honey, clay,
fruit in support, intrigue
and fascination. There’s
grainy minerality to the
palate alongside almost
oily richness and
structure, yet a cooling
quality too. Complex,
full of interest, hits so
many different
buttons, would be an
amazing companion to
food.
2024 McArthur Ridge Falls Dam Alexandra Pinot Gris
Price RRP $25.99
Rating Excellent
Pears and dried apricot
leap from the glass, nutty
influences, a sense of
florality, bonfire embers
perhaps. The palate is
rich, simply brimming
over with flavour,
echoing the notes on
the nose along with
dry honey. Lovely
generosity, fruit
ripeness/sweetness
on the mid-palate yet
crisp and dry on the
close. Very classic
Gris, you can’t go
wrong with this.
2023 Gibbston Valley School House Central Otago Pinot Gris
Price RRP $42
Rating Excellent to outstanding
A complex nose less about
the fruit; nutty characters,
stony minerality, flower
petal, cooked apple. While
there’s depth of flavour
and quiet power this
remains light on its feet.
Wonderfully balanced
and integrated, nice
grip, it comes across as
serious, yet
approachable and quite
complete. Incredibly
moreish, you really do
want another glass.