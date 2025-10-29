Wednesday, 29 October 2025

Rarer than sauvignon blanc, still enough to go around

    By Mark Henderson
    Having tasted this line up of Central Otago pinot gris, I then delved into the latest New Zealand Winegrowers annual report to get the ‘‘state of the play’’ of this popular variety.

    Its producing area of 2745ha in 2025 has it in fourth place behind sauvignon blanc, pinot noir and chardonnay and that area under vine has remained remarkably stable for the last five years.

    However; due to its higher yields it actually ranks second in the tonnage produced, though barely 7.6% of the sauvignon blanc harvest. It is also our second most exported variety though not quite 4% of the Sauvignon Blanc figure.

    It is fair to say that there is plenty to go around.

     

    2025 Ruru Central Otago Pinot Gris

     
    Price RRP $25
    Rating Very good to excellent
     
    Aromatic nose, flower petal, 
    peach, vanilla bean, fruit 
    sherbet, quite engaging. 
    Red apple and pear notes leap 
    to the fore, a little spice, good 
    texture, fruit driven with a 
    touch of sweetness. 
    Developing  youthful 
    chewiness as it opens up, 
    good acid drive contrasting 
    the just off-dry close.   User 
    friendly, especially if you 
    love that wisp of 
    sweetness.
     
     
     

    2024 Rabbit Ranch Central Otago Pinot Gris

     
    Price RRP $20.50
    Rating Very good to excellent
     
    Fruit pastille characters 
    are joined by chopped 
    herb influences and 
    nashi pear. A drier style 
    with good structure, 
    some fruit pithy 
    phenolics adding to 
    the mix, with lip-
    smacking juiciness 
    bringing this very 
    nicely to a close. Air 
    allows this this to 
    really open up on the 
    nose, while the 
    palate gains stony 
    mineral and apple 
    notes. In a good 
    place to enjoy now.
     
     

     

    2024 Hawkshead Central Otago Pinot Gris 

     
    Price RRP $36
    Rating Excellent
     
    A deeper register to the 
    aromatics, marzipan, 
    apple, a little honeycomb 
    too, subtle yet intriguing. 
    The palate brings in hard 
    candy notes neatly 
    balanced by tangy 
    freshness. Fruit sweet 
    yet dry, well structured 
    with great mouth feel 
    and finish. Just feels 
    effortless. A real juicy 
    quality gets the salivary 
    glands going, the whole 
    package is quite 
    engaging.
     
     
     

    2023 Domaine Rewa The French Potter Series Central Otago Pinot Gris

     
    Price RRP $42
    Rating Excellent to outstanding
     
    Deeper colour suggests 
    some skin contact. A very 
    different style, tilting a hat 
    to Europe. Cashew and 
    almonds, dry honey, clay, 
    fruit in support, intrigue 
    and fascination. There’s 
    grainy minerality to the 
    palate alongside almost 
    oily richness and 
    structure, yet a cooling 
    quality too. Complex, 
    full of interest, hits so 
    many different 
    buttons, would be an 
    amazing companion to 
    food.
     
     
     

    2024 McArthur Ridge Falls Dam Alexandra Pinot Gris 

     
    Price RRP $25.99
    Rating Excellent
     
    Pears and dried apricot 
    leap from the glass, nutty 
    influences, a sense of 
    florality, bonfire embers 
    perhaps. The palate is 
    rich, simply brimming 
    over with flavour, 
    echoing the notes on 
    the nose along with 
    dry honey. Lovely 
    generosity, fruit 
    ripeness/sweetness 
    on the mid-palate yet 
    crisp and dry on the 
    close. Very classic 
    Gris, you can’t go 
    wrong with this.
     
     
     

    2023 Gibbston Valley School House Central Otago Pinot Gris

     
    Price RRP $42
    Rating Excellent to outstanding
     
    A complex nose less about 
    the fruit; nutty characters, 
    stony minerality, flower 
    petal, cooked apple. While 
    there’s depth of flavour 
    and quiet power this 
    remains light on its feet. 
    Wonderfully balanced 
    and integrated, nice 
    grip, it comes across as 
    serious, yet 
    approachable and quite 
    complete. Incredibly 
    moreish, you really do 
    want another glass.
     