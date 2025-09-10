Wednesday, 10 September 2025

Range punching above its weight

    By Mark Henderson
    Some regular readers have mentioned that they look forward to mentions of wines that don’t break the bank, so I was delighted when the people from Hill Smith Family Estates approached me about their Earthworks range, as the Shiraz in particular is a wine that I’ve always felt punched above its weight.

    The backstory is that HSFE is running a consumer prize promotion in the supermarkets (you can read the details in your local), but the added plus is that the promotional activity is likely to see the price come in below the quoted RRP which will make the wines truly affordable. The Shiraz and the Cabernet stood out for my palate, but really, they are well put-together wines for the price, across the board. NB: The riesling and rose are not yet in the country, but are expected.

    2025 Earthworks South Australia Rose

     
    Price RRP $18
    Rating Very Good to Excellent
     
    Appealing nose of 
    strawberry dusted with 
    icing sugar, fruit 
    pastille, musk and 
    stonefruit. Supple and 
    rounded in the mouth, 
    some creamy richness, 
    picking up red apple and 
    hard candy notes, while 
    a touch of piquancy on 
    the close adds to the 
    brightness. Fresh, 
    inviting, there’s fruit 
    sweetness but it closes 
    on the dry side of off-
    dry. Fleshes out nicely 
    with air.
     
     

    2025 Earthworks South Australia Riesling 

     
    Price RRP $18
    Rating Very Good
     
    The nose dials up the 
    citrus notes, flitting 
    between lime and lemon, 
    melding with green apple 
    and white flowers, a 
    background of 
    something hinting more 
    tropical. Citrus drives the 
    palate, a wisp of 
    grapefruit skin perhaps, 
    medium intensity and 
    already drinking well. 
    Unlike many Aussie 
    rieslings, this isn’t bone 
    dry, the acid crisply fresh 
    rather than searing. A 
    nice complement to 
    seafood.
     
     

    2024 Earthworks South Australia Tempranillo

     
    Price RRP $18
    Rating Very Good
     
    A juicy nose of 
    berryfruits, cherry 
    and plum, backed by 
    earthy qualities, 
    coffee and oak 
    spices. The palate 
    opens to freshly 
    squished berries, 
    almost a little sweet 
    ’n’ sour action going 
    on before settling into 
    a nice groove of plum 
    and earth notes. Fine 
    tannins add grip and 
    structure, closing 
    with spice and earth 
    nuances on the 
    chewy finish.
     
     

    2023 Earthworks Barossa Cabernet Sauvignon

     
    Price RRP $18
    Rating Very Good to Excellent
     
    Immediately appealing 
    nose of blackcurrant, oak 
    spices and hints of 
    crushed leaf, a lifted top 
    note of cranberry or 
    redcurrant. Good palate 
    weight, generosity of 
    flavour evident, 
    blackcurrant to the fore, 
    perhaps blueberry also, 
    with a touch of high 
    cocoa dark chocolate 
    adding a refreshing 
    bittersweet aspect 
    contrasting the fruit 
    richness. Fine tannins, 
    bright acidity, great 
    length, rewarding.
     
     

    2023 Earthworks Barossa Shiraz

     
    Price RRP $18
    Rating Excellent
     
    Darker, more brooding 
    nose, dark fruits, plum, 
    baking spices, crushed 
    herb, with air time a 
    top note akin to earl 
    grey tea leaf. Silky, rich 
    palate, expressive with 
    lovely richness and 
    fruit interests yet not at 
    all heavy. Mixed red 
    and dark fruits 
    entwined with spice 
    notes, tannins subtly 
    going about their work. 
    This manages lovely 
    depth while retaining 
    freshness, begging 
    another glass.
     