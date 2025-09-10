Range punching above its weight

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Some regular readers have mentioned that they look forward to mentions of wines that don’t break the bank, so I was delighted when the people from Hill Smith Family Estates approached me about their Earthworks range, as the Shiraz in particular is a wine that I’ve always felt punched above its weight.
The backstory is that HSFE is running a consumer prize promotion in the supermarkets (you can read the details in your local), but the added plus is that the promotional activity is likely to see the price come in below the quoted RRP which will make the wines truly affordable. The Shiraz and the Cabernet stood out for my palate, but really, they are well put-together wines for the price, across the board. NB: The riesling and rose are not yet in the country, but are expected.
2025 Earthworks South Australia Rose
Price RRP $18
Rating Very Good to Excellent
Appealing nose of
strawberry dusted with
icing sugar, fruit
pastille, musk and
stonefruit. Supple and
rounded in the mouth,
some creamy richness,
picking up red apple and
hard candy notes, while
a touch of piquancy on
the close adds to the
brightness. Fresh,
inviting, there’s fruit
sweetness but it closes
on the dry side of off-
dry. Fleshes out nicely
with air.
2025 Earthworks South Australia Riesling
Price RRP $18
Rating Very Good
The nose dials up the
citrus notes, flitting
between lime and lemon,
melding with green apple
and white flowers, a
background of
something hinting more
tropical. Citrus drives the
palate, a wisp of
grapefruit skin perhaps,
medium intensity and
already drinking well.
Unlike many Aussie
rieslings, this isn’t bone
dry, the acid crisply fresh
rather than searing. A
nice complement to
seafood.
2024 Earthworks South Australia Tempranillo
Price RRP $18
Rating Very Good
A juicy nose of
berryfruits, cherry
and plum, backed by
earthy qualities,
coffee and oak
spices. The palate
opens to freshly
squished berries,
almost a little sweet
’n’ sour action going
on before settling into
a nice groove of plum
and earth notes. Fine
tannins add grip and
structure, closing
with spice and earth
nuances on the
chewy finish.
2023 Earthworks Barossa Cabernet Sauvignon
Price RRP $18
Rating Very Good to Excellent
Immediately appealing
nose of blackcurrant, oak
spices and hints of
crushed leaf, a lifted top
note of cranberry or
redcurrant. Good palate
weight, generosity of
flavour evident,
blackcurrant to the fore,
perhaps blueberry also,
with a touch of high
cocoa dark chocolate
adding a refreshing
bittersweet aspect
contrasting the fruit
richness. Fine tannins,
bright acidity, great
length, rewarding.
2023 Earthworks Barossa Shiraz
Price RRP $18
Rating Excellent
Darker, more brooding
nose, dark fruits, plum,
baking spices, crushed
herb, with air time a
top note akin to earl
grey tea leaf. Silky, rich
palate, expressive with
lovely richness and
fruit interests yet not at
all heavy. Mixed red
and dark fruits
entwined with spice
notes, tannins subtly
going about their work.
This manages lovely
depth while retaining
freshness, begging
another glass.