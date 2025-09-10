Range punching above its weight

Some regular readers have mentioned that they look forward to mentions of wines that don’t break the bank, so I was delighted when the people from Hill Smith Family Estates approached me about their Earthworks range, as the Shiraz in particular is a wine that I’ve always felt punched above its weight.

The backstory is that HSFE is running a consumer prize promotion in the supermarkets (you can read the details in your local), but the added plus is that the promotional activity is likely to see the price come in below the quoted RRP which will make the wines truly affordable. The Shiraz and the Cabernet stood out for my palate, but really, they are well put-together wines for the price, across the board. NB: The riesling and rose are not yet in the country, but are expected.

2025 Earthworks South Australia Rose

RRP $18 Price

Rating Very Good to Excellent

Appealing nose of

strawberry dusted with

icing sugar, fruit

pastille, musk and

stonefruit. Supple and

rounded in the mouth,

some creamy richness,

picking up red apple and

hard candy notes, while

a touch of piquancy on

the close adds to the

brightness. Fresh,

inviting, there’s fruit

sweetness but it closes

on the dry side of off-

dry. Fleshes out nicely

with air.

2025 Earthworks South Australia Riesling

RRP $18 Price

Rating Very Good

The nose dials up the

citrus notes, flitting

between lime and lemon,

melding with green apple

and white flowers, a

background of

something hinting more

tropical. Citrus drives the

palate, a wisp of

grapefruit skin perhaps,

medium intensity and

already drinking well.

Unlike many Aussie

rieslings, this isn’t bone

dry, the acid crisply fresh

rather than searing. A

nice complement to

seafood.

2024 Earthworks South Australia Tempranillo

RRP $18 Price

Rating Very Good

A juicy nose of

berryfruits, cherry

and plum, backed by

earthy qualities,

coffee and oak

spices. The palate

opens to freshly

squished berries,

almost a little sweet

’n’ sour action going

on before settling into

a nice groove of plum

and earth notes. Fine

tannins add grip and

structure, closing

with spice and earth

nuances on the

chewy finish.

2023 Earthworks Barossa Cabernet Sauvignon

RRP $18 Price

Rating Very Good to Excellent

Immediately appealing

nose of blackcurrant, oak

spices and hints of

crushed leaf, a lifted top

note of cranberry or

redcurrant. Good palate

weight, generosity of

flavour evident,

blackcurrant to the fore,

perhaps blueberry also,

with a touch of high

cocoa dark chocolate

adding a refreshing

bittersweet aspect

contrasting the fruit

richness. Fine tannins,

bright acidity, great

length, rewarding.

2023 Earthworks Barossa Shiraz

RRP $18 Price

Rating Excellent

Darker, more brooding

nose, dark fruits, plum,

baking spices, crushed

herb, with air time a

top note akin to earl

grey tea leaf. Silky, rich

palate, expressive with

lovely richness and

fruit interests yet not at

all heavy. Mixed red

and dark fruits

entwined with spice

notes, tannins subtly

going about their work.

This manages lovely

depth while retaining

freshness, begging

another glass.