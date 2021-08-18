Wednesday, 18 August 2021

Time to celebrate International Pinot Noir Day

    By Mark Henderson
    I've said it before and I’ll say it again, ‘I like my job’.

    Who wouldn’t enjoy sitting down to a classy collection of single vineyard pinot noirs covering a range of Otago sub-regions?

    My regular tasting duo of Collins and McLaren agreed.

    There are times that I feel that a wine made from a blend of vineyards can offer greater complexity than single vineyard offerings, yet this was certainly not at all the case today.

    Whether it was the excellent 2019 vintage, or two classy producers, these are a thrilling group that are just the thing to celebrate International Pinot Noir Day today.

    2019 Valli Bendigo Vineyard Pinot Noir

    Price RRP $69
    Rating Excellent to Outstanding

    Savoury nose, mixed
    red and dark fruits,
    growing perfume.
    Bright, energetic palate
    showing youthful
    freshness and
    brashness backed by
    grippy tannins and
    crisp acidity. Quite a
    big wine, becoming
    more brooding, the
    fruit density peeking
    out from behind the
    structure, yet aeration
    is already allowing this
    to begin to blossom.
    All about the potential,
    rather than immediacy.

    www.valliwine.com

    2019 Valli Waitaki Vineyard Pinot Noir

    Price RRP $79
    Rating Outstanding
     
    Smoke and perfume,
    blood, iron, wild and
    savoury, ripe fruit
    growing, fascinating
    and inviting. Lovely
    texture and density, yet
    power without weight.
    Red fruits and berry
    fruits grow perceptibly,
    framed by a little tangy
    note, with cedar in the
    background. Elegance,
    persistence, a taffeta
    feel. The structural
    elements build with
    time. A wine to
    contemplate.

    www.valliwine.com

    2019 Valli Gibbston Vineyard Pinot Noir

    Price RRP $69
    Rating Outstanding

    Savoury, earthy, forest
    floor notes, smoke,
    sweet raspberry and
    ripe cranberry.
    Vibrancy and liveliness
    to the palate, the sweet
    fruit core supported by
    savoury elements.
    Crisp freshness
    evolving into beguiling
    coolness with fine,
    ripe tannins giving
    backbone. Superb
    balance, developing
    real silkiness as the
    tannins grow. Great
    fruit depth and simply
    delightful.

    www.valliwine.com

    2019 Valli Bannockburn Vineyard Pinot Noir

    Price RRP $69
    Rating Excellent to Outstanding

    Savoury, tilled earth,
    attractive florality, ripe
    fruit growing in
    sweetness in support.
    Bursting with flavour
    mixing ripe berry fruit
    and berry compote
    with bonfire/
    woodsmoke and a little
    toffee/caramel
    nuance, hints of tangy
    cranberry hanging on
    the finish. Sumptuous
    and rich, flowing to a
    long, long dry yet
    sweetly fruited finish.
    Combines drinkability
    and potential.

    www.valliwine.com

    2019 Dicey Black Rabbit Bannockburn Pinot Noir

    Price RRP $69
    Rating Excellent

    A wild and funky hint,
    lead pencil, wood
    shavings, subtle fruit,
    florality building.
    Powerful, brooding
    palate with grainy
    tannins, a savoury,
    umami core running
    through this, oak notes
    in support, the fruit
    swelling. Bold, chewy,
    a bittersweet nuance
    to the close. The
    elements are here but
    for now this hasn’t
    fully integrated. Time
    will be your friend.


    www.dicey.nz

    2019 Dicey The Inlet Bannockburn Pinot Noir

    Price RRP $69
    Rating Outstanding
     
    Bold nose, savoury,
    rhubarb, wild herb
    elements, fragrant
    perfume growing. The
    silky texture leads the
    way into a complex
    and beautifully elegant
    palate with fine ripe
    tannins lending an
    attractive chewiness.
    As time passes,
    there’s more of the
    chewy/crunchy lip-
    smacking crispness
    that draws you back
    for another glass.
    Delightful
    completeness to this.

    www.dicey.nz

