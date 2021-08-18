Time to celebrate International Pinot Noir Day

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Who wouldn’t enjoy sitting down to a classy collection of single vineyard pinot noirs covering a range of Otago sub-regions?
My regular tasting duo of Collins and McLaren agreed.
There are times that I feel that a wine made from a blend of vineyards can offer greater complexity than single vineyard offerings, yet this was certainly not at all the case today.
Whether it was the excellent 2019 vintage, or two classy producers, these are a thrilling group that are just the thing to celebrate International Pinot Noir Day today.
2019 Valli Bendigo Vineyard Pinot Noir
Rating Excellent to Outstanding
Savoury nose, mixed
red and dark fruits,
growing perfume.
Bright, energetic palate
showing youthful
freshness and
brashness backed by
grippy tannins and
crisp acidity. Quite a
big wine, becoming
more brooding, the
fruit density peeking
out from behind the
structure, yet aeration
is already allowing this
to begin to blossom.
All about the potential,
rather than immediacy.
2019 Valli Waitaki Vineyard Pinot Noir
Rating Outstanding
Smoke and perfume,
blood, iron, wild and
savoury, ripe fruit
growing, fascinating
and inviting. Lovely
texture and density, yet
power without weight.
Red fruits and berry
fruits grow perceptibly,
framed by a little tangy
note, with cedar in the
background. Elegance,
persistence, a taffeta
feel. The structural
elements build with
time. A wine to
contemplate.
2019 Valli Gibbston Vineyard Pinot Noir
Rating Outstanding
Savoury, earthy, forest
floor notes, smoke,
sweet raspberry and
ripe cranberry.
Vibrancy and liveliness
to the palate, the sweet
fruit core supported by
savoury elements.
Crisp freshness
evolving into beguiling
coolness with fine,
ripe tannins giving
backbone. Superb
balance, developing
real silkiness as the
tannins grow. Great
fruit depth and simply
delightful.
2019 Valli Bannockburn Vineyard Pinot Noir
Rating Excellent to Outstanding
Savoury, tilled earth,
attractive florality, ripe
fruit growing in
sweetness in support.
Bursting with flavour
mixing ripe berry fruit
and berry compote
with bonfire/
woodsmoke and a little
toffee/caramel
nuance, hints of tangy
cranberry hanging on
the finish. Sumptuous
and rich, flowing to a
long, long dry yet
sweetly fruited finish.
Combines drinkability
and potential.
2019 Dicey Black Rabbit Bannockburn Pinot Noir
Rating Excellent
A wild and funky hint,
lead pencil, wood
shavings, subtle fruit,
florality building.
Powerful, brooding
palate with grainy
tannins, a savoury,
umami core running
through this, oak notes
in support, the fruit
swelling. Bold, chewy,
a bittersweet nuance
to the close. The
elements are here but
for now this hasn’t
fully integrated. Time
will be your friend.
2019 Dicey The Inlet Bannockburn Pinot Noir
Rating Outstanding
Bold nose, savoury,
rhubarb, wild herb
elements, fragrant
perfume growing. The
silky texture leads the
way into a complex
and beautifully elegant
palate with fine ripe
tannins lending an
attractive chewiness.
As time passes,
there’s more of the
chewy/crunchy lip-
smacking crispness
that draws you back
for another glass.
Delightful
completeness to this.