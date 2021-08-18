Time to celebrate International Pinot Noir Day

I've said it before and I’ll say it again, ‘I like my job’.

Who wouldn’t enjoy sitting down to a classy collection of single vineyard pinot noirs covering a range of Otago sub-regions?

My regular tasting duo of Collins and McLaren agreed.

There are times that I feel that a wine made from a blend of vineyards can offer greater complexity than single vineyard offerings, yet this was certainly not at all the case today.

Whether it was the excellent 2019 vintage, or two classy producers, these are a thrilling group that are just the thing to celebrate International Pinot Noir Day today.

2019 Valli Bendigo Vineyard Pinot Noir

Price RRP $69Rating Excellent to Outstanding

Savoury nose, mixed

red and dark fruits,

growing perfume.

Bright, energetic palate

showing youthful

freshness and

brashness backed by

grippy tannins and

crisp acidity. Quite a

big wine, becoming

more brooding, the

fruit density peeking

out from behind the

structure, yet aeration

is already allowing this

to begin to blossom.

All about the potential,

rather than immediacy.

www.valliwine.com

2019 Valli Waitaki Vineyard Pinot Noir

Price RRP $79Rating OutstandingSmoke and perfume,blood, iron, wild andsavoury, ripe fruitgrowing, fascinatingand inviting. Lovelytexture and density, yetpower without weight.Red fruits and berryfruits grow perceptibly,framed by a little tangynote, with cedar in thebackground. Elegance,persistence, a taffetafeel. The structuralelements build withtime. A wine tocontemplate.

www.valliwine.com

2019 Valli Gibbston Vineyard Pinot Noir

Price RRP $69Rating Outstanding

Savoury, earthy, forest

floor notes, smoke,

sweet raspberry and

ripe cranberry.

Vibrancy and liveliness

to the palate, the sweet

fruit core supported by

savoury elements.

Crisp freshness

evolving into beguiling

coolness with fine,

ripe tannins giving

backbone. Superb

balance, developing

real silkiness as the

tannins grow. Great

fruit depth and simply

delightful.

www.valliwine.com

2019 Valli Bannockburn Vineyard Pinot Noir

Price RRP $69Rating Excellent to Outstanding

Savoury, tilled earth,

attractive florality, ripe

fruit growing in

sweetness in support.

Bursting with flavour

mixing ripe berry fruit

and berry compote

with bonfire/

woodsmoke and a little

toffee/caramel

nuance, hints of tangy

cranberry hanging on

the finish. Sumptuous

and rich, flowing to a

long, long dry yet

sweetly fruited finish.

Combines drinkability

and potential.

www.valliwine.com

2019 Dicey Black Rabbit Bannockburn Pinot Noir

Price RRP $69Rating Excellent

A wild and funky hint,

lead pencil, wood

shavings, subtle fruit,

florality building.

Powerful, brooding

palate with grainy

tannins, a savoury,

umami core running

through this, oak notes

in support, the fruit

swelling. Bold, chewy,

a bittersweet nuance

to the close. The

elements are here but

for now this hasn’t

fully integrated. Time

will be your friend.



www.dicey.nz

2019 Dicey The Inlet Bannockburn Pinot Noir

Price RRP $69Rating OutstandingBold nose, savoury,rhubarb, wild herbelements, fragrantperfume growing. Thesilky texture leads theway into a complexand beautifully elegantpalate with fine ripetannins lending anattractive chewiness.As time passes,there’s more of thechewy/crunchy lip-smacking crispnessthat draws you backfor another glass.Delightfulcompleteness to this.

www.dicey.nz