Wednesday, 19 July 2023

Time of year for bottling new vintage of pinot noir

    By Mark Henderson
    1. Life & Style
    2. Food & Wine
    3. Wine Reviews

    The cycle of the vineyard/winery year means space is at a premium as harvest draws near. Tanks and barrels are needed for all the new juice that will be coming into wineries so it’s commonly a time for many to bottle the previous year’s pinot noir.

    That frees up the barrels for the new crop, while commercially it provides a new vintage to sell. While I expect to see some ’22s shortly, the release cycles of wineries vary. Some prefer to hold back wine to mature further before release, as is evident in today’s selection.

    2021 Misha’s Vineyard The High Note Single Vineyard Pinot

    Price  RRP $48
    Rating Excellent

    Fruit to the fore, raspberry, 
    ripe cranberry, delightful 
    freshness, wild herb 
    complexity in the mix. 
    Tangy juiciness quite 
    evident, bright, zesty, hits 
    the refreshment button, 
    but there’s complexity 
    underneath, too. 
    Brimming with fruit, 
    lead pencil/shavings in 
    support, grainy tannins 
    adding crunchy 
    chewiness. Already 
    offering enjoyment, but 
    potential her too.

    www.mishasvineyard.com

    2020 Carrick The Magnetic Organic Bannockburn Pinot Noir 

    Price RRP $65
    Rating Outstanding

    Forest floor, earthy touches, 
    in the savoury spectrum, 
    the fruit popping out from 
    under that veil. Silky entry 
    before inherent power 
    reveals itself, dry, 
    chewy, fine grained 
    tannins, fruit happily 
    supporting the whole. 
    Effortless, feels all 
    about the wine rather 
    than winemaker artifice 
    with great balance and 
    super length. Structure, 
    complexity and quite 
    serious.

    www.carrick.co.nz

    2018 Domaine Rewa Central Otago Pinot Noir

    Price RRP $65
    Rating Very Good to Excellent

    Refined oak scents, a 
    herbal underlay, perfume, 
    ripe fruit, subtle yet 
    engaging. A tautness and 
    structural backbone to 
    this, "standing at 
    attention" rather than 
    "at ease" and clearly 
    built to complement 
    food, where it will be 
    very much at home. 
    Powerfully tannic and 
    feels relatively 
    youthful, a little 
    charry element 
    framing the finish. 

    www.domainerewa.com

    2020 Black Quail Bannockburn Pinot Noir

    Price RRP $55
    Rating Excellent to Outstanding

    Nose leaps out of the 
    glass, perfume, oak 
    scents, tilled earth, 
    savoury nuances, ripe 
    fruits, a wild touch 
    later. Sweetly fruited 
    yet an attractively dry 
    finish, the accent on 
    raspberry & red fruits, 
    savoury and wild herb 
    nuances add 
    complexity. Dances on 
    the palate, lovely 
    weight yet not over big, 
    deceptively powerful 
    tannins and wonderful 
    carry. Balance.

    www.blackquail.co.nz

    2020 Carrick Bannockburn Organic Pinot Noir 

    Price RRP $47
    Rating Outstanding

    Perfume, lead pencil, 
    smoke, fruit, nothing out 
    of place here. Generous 
    without being "cuddly", a 
    raw velvety quality, 
    powerful tannic 
    structure, this one’s a 
    stealth bomber 
    creeping up on you 
    with its class, depth 
    and fabulous length. 
    Picks up black tea 
    notes with time, 
    balanced and nicely 
    poised, complex and 
    constantly evolving. 
    Super stuff.

    www.carrick.co.nz

    2020 McArthur Ridge McArthur Alexandra Pinot Noir

    Price RRP $80
    Rating Excellent 

    Plummy fruit, perfumed 
    oak, a toffee oak hint, quite 
    youthful, adding summer 
    fruits; a sense of depth to 
    this. The palate is brightly 
    fresh, tangy, fruit pastille, 
    a touch of salinity, 
    coolness, then a darker 
    undercurrent with 
    graphite, tar, cranberry 
    & blueberry, the 
    flavours hanging. 
    Youthful vibrancy, an 
    each-way bet with both 
    immediacy and 
    potential.

    www.mcarthurridge.nz