Time of year for bottling new vintage of pinot noir

That frees up the barrels for the new crop, while commercially it provides a new vintage to sell. While I expect to see some ’22s shortly, the release cycles of wineries vary. Some prefer to hold back wine to mature further before release, as is evident in today’s selection.
2021 Misha’s Vineyard The High Note Single Vineyard Pinot
Rating Excellent
Fruit to the fore, raspberry,
ripe cranberry, delightful
freshness, wild herb
complexity in the mix.
Tangy juiciness quite
evident, bright, zesty, hits
the refreshment button,
but there’s complexity
underneath, too.
Brimming with fruit,
lead pencil/shavings in
support, grainy tannins
adding crunchy
chewiness. Already
offering enjoyment, but
potential her too.
2020 Carrick The Magnetic Organic Bannockburn Pinot Noir
Rating Outstanding
Forest floor, earthy touches,
in the savoury spectrum,
the fruit popping out from
under that veil. Silky entry
before inherent power
reveals itself, dry,
chewy, fine grained
tannins, fruit happily
supporting the whole.
Effortless, feels all
about the wine rather
than winemaker artifice
with great balance and
super length. Structure,
complexity and quite
serious.
2018 Domaine Rewa Central Otago Pinot Noir
Rating Very Good to Excellent
Refined oak scents, a
herbal underlay, perfume,
ripe fruit, subtle yet
engaging. A tautness and
structural backbone to
this, "standing at
attention" rather than
"at ease" and clearly
built to complement
food, where it will be
very much at home.
Powerfully tannic and
feels relatively
youthful, a little
charry element
framing the finish.
2020 Black Quail Bannockburn Pinot Noir
Rating Excellent to Outstanding
Nose leaps out of the
glass, perfume, oak
scents, tilled earth,
savoury nuances, ripe
fruits, a wild touch
later. Sweetly fruited
yet an attractively dry
finish, the accent on
raspberry & red fruits,
savoury and wild herb
nuances add
complexity. Dances on
the palate, lovely
weight yet not over big,
deceptively powerful
tannins and wonderful
carry. Balance.
2020 Carrick Bannockburn Organic Pinot Noir
Rating Outstanding
Perfume, lead pencil,
smoke, fruit, nothing out
of place here. Generous
without being "cuddly", a
raw velvety quality,
powerful tannic
structure, this one’s a
stealth bomber
creeping up on you
with its class, depth
and fabulous length.
Picks up black tea
notes with time,
balanced and nicely
poised, complex and
constantly evolving.
Super stuff.
2020 McArthur Ridge McArthur Alexandra Pinot Noir
Rating Excellent
Plummy fruit, perfumed
oak, a toffee oak hint, quite
youthful, adding summer
fruits; a sense of depth to
this. The palate is brightly
fresh, tangy, fruit pastille,
a touch of salinity,
coolness, then a darker
undercurrent with
graphite, tar, cranberry
& blueberry, the
flavours hanging.
Youthful vibrancy, an
each-way bet with both
immediacy and
potential.