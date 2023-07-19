Time of year for bottling new vintage of pinot noir

The cycle of the vineyard/winery year means space is at a premium as harvest draws near. Tanks and barrels are needed for all the new juice that will be coming into wineries so it’s commonly a time for many to bottle the previous year’s pinot noir.

That frees up the barrels for the new crop, while commercially it provides a new vintage to sell. While I expect to see some ’22s shortly, the release cycles of wineries vary. Some prefer to hold back wine to mature further before release, as is evident in today’s selection.

2021 Misha’s Vineyard The High Note Single Vineyard Pinot

PriceRating

Fruit to the fore, raspberry,

ripe cranberry, delightful

freshness, wild herb

complexity in the mix.

Tangy juiciness quite

evident, bright, zesty, hits

the refreshment button,

but there’s complexity

underneath, too.

Brimming with fruit,

lead pencil/shavings in

support, grainy tannins

adding crunchy

chewiness. Already

offering enjoyment, but

potential her too.

www.mishasvineyard.com

2020 Carrick The Magnetic Organic Bannockburn Pinot Noir

PriceRating

Forest floor, earthy touches,

in the savoury spectrum,

the fruit popping out from

under that veil. Silky entry

before inherent power

reveals itself, dry,

chewy, fine grained

tannins, fruit happily

supporting the whole.

Effortless, feels all

about the wine rather

than winemaker artifice

with great balance and

super length. Structure,

complexity and quite

serious.

www.carrick.co.nz

2018 Domaine Rewa Central Otago Pinot Noir

PriceRating

Refined oak scents, a

herbal underlay, perfume,

ripe fruit, subtle yet

engaging. A tautness and

structural backbone to

this, "standing at

attention" rather than

"at ease" and clearly

built to complement

food, where it will be

very much at home.

Powerfully tannic and

feels relatively

youthful, a little

charry element

framing the finish.

www.domainerewa.com

2020 Black Quail Bannockburn Pinot Noir

PriceRating

Nose leaps out of the

glass, perfume, oak

scents, tilled earth,

savoury nuances, ripe

fruits, a wild touch

later. Sweetly fruited

yet an attractively dry

finish, the accent on

raspberry & red fruits,

savoury and wild herb

nuances add

complexity. Dances on

the palate, lovely

weight yet not over big,

deceptively powerful

tannins and wonderful

carry. Balance.

www.blackquail.co.nz

2020 Carrick Bannockburn Organic Pinot Noir

PriceRating

Perfume, lead pencil,

smoke, fruit, nothing out

of place here. Generous

without being "cuddly", a

raw velvety quality,

powerful tannic

structure, this one’s a

stealth bomber

creeping up on you

with its class, depth

and fabulous length.

Picks up black tea

notes with time,

balanced and nicely

poised, complex and

constantly evolving.

Super stuff.

www.carrick.co.nz

2020 McArthur Ridge McArthur Alexandra Pinot Noir

PriceRating

Plummy fruit, perfumed

oak, a toffee oak hint, quite

youthful, adding summer

fruits; a sense of depth to

this. The palate is brightly

fresh, tangy, fruit pastille,

a touch of salinity,

coolness, then a darker

undercurrent with

graphite, tar, cranberry

& blueberry, the

flavours hanging.

Youthful vibrancy, an

each-way bet with both

immediacy and

potential.

www.mcarthurridge.nz