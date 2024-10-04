Bright pink phlox blooms an eye-catcher

Luminary Pink Lightning phlox combines well with blue salvia. PHOTO: TNS

You have heard or perhaps even said something like, "Wow, he caught lightning in a bottle". It may now be said, "Boy, they caught lightning in that phlox".

You will see what I mean if you look out for the new Luminary Pink Lightning phlox coming out next year in the United States [may take longer to get to New Zealand].

Luminary Pink Lightning is, botanically speaking, a Phlox paniculata.

The Luminary series already has Opalescence, a light pink tall garden phlox that is indeed the shade of a rare opal. Then this year, Luminary Prismatic Pink made its debut with bubblegum pink blooms with dark pink eyes, a real stunner.

So when I heard that there was a new Luminary Pink Lightning, my first thought was, "We already have two pink, tall garden phlox, why do we need another?" Now every day I look as if I am in a trance. I find myself muttering something like, "How can it be this beautiful?" Plus, I’m a flaming orange guy!

The blooms are described as a bright true pink with a central white starburst. Balderdash, it is way more beautiful than that! I’m just kidding, sort of; believe me when I say this phlox does everything but glow in the dark.

I am growing mine in various partnerships just to see how they perform together from the aspect of colour. I suppose, in reality, they were no-brainers, and I should have pushed the envelope. The first combination I will give a shout-out to is with a golden heliopsis. Gold definitely creates a strong marriage, so you have a lot of choices from perennials to annuals.

The second shoutout goes to a blue salvia. All blue flowers will dazzle with the Luminary Pink Lightning phlox. So consider planting informal sweeps or drifts with Pink Lightning, a blue salvia and golden heliopsis for a dreamy perennial display that will quickly turn into a pollinator habitat.

The last combo I want to tout, you may guess, is with chartreuse. In one area I used it with a lime coleus, and in the backyard, I used it with a chartreuse coleus. Chartreuse lets the Pink Lightning be even more electrifying.

— Norman Winter, Tribune News Service