Continuing the species one seed at a time

Fagus sylvatica (common beech) at Dunedin Botanic Garden. PHOTO: GERARD O’ BRIEN

All plants grow with the hope of propagating themselves in some way for the species to continue.

Plants that do this quickly are referred to as ephemeral. These are short-lived plants that grow fast during favourable conditions to produce flowers and set seed. Ephemeral plants are often able to grow throughout the seasons with several generations per year.

The colourful flowering annuals which relish either winter or summer conditions are grown for short-term displays. In the Knot Garden we have planted Iceland poppies, pansies and forget-me-nots which are easily produced from seed and will quickly come into flower.

In the adjacent Herbaceous Borders perennials with much longer cycles of growth and flowering are chosen for their beautiful foliage and colourful spring and summer flowers. Instead of propagating from seed, as these plants increase in size they can be divided and these divisions replanted to create more vigorous plants.

Shrubs that we love to grow can become too big, or too spreading.

Hebe, lavender and kakabeak are often planted for their compact form but they grow quickly eventually becoming woody and produce fewer flowers. These plants need to be replaced from time to time and new plants can be grown from the seed they have produced.

Larger trees such as the European beech that have been growing at the south end of the Garden since the late 1880’s will also need to be replaced. Some are already succumbing to the effects of disease and age. However true to plants survival skills these produce copious amounts of fertile seed and seedlings that would ensure the survival of the species.

Garden Life is produced by Dunedin Botanic Garden

For further information contact Marianne Groothuis