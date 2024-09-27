Easy-care plant often overlooked

Most Bergenia species and hybrids are tolerant of a wide range of conditions. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

, or elephant’s ears as it’s often called, is an old-fashioned plant that seems to have been around forever and it’s likely you will find a patch flowering in many mature gardens.

This would have to be one of the most easy-care, low maintenance perennials available. Sadly it’s under-rated and often overlooked.

Clusters of flowers in shades of pink, sometimes white, develop and bloom through the winter into spring. The flowers are held on upright stems above large, attractive, leathery leaves which in cooler climates over winter are often tinged red. Combining well with many spring flowers, the bell-shaped blooms also attract birds and bees into the garden.

Suitable for many garden situations, it’s ideal for mass planting to create a woodland ground-cover effect. This vigorous but not invasive evergreen perennial produces thick rhizomes which can be easily divided and shifted to create the effect desired.

Most Bergenia species and hybrids are easily cultivated and tolerant of a wide range of conditions. Plant in either sun or shade. Their preference is for a rich, moist but well-drained soil. However once established they can tolerate dry conditions.

In the lower garden camellia collection Bergenia "Bressingham White" is used in the borders adjacent to lawn edges to create an effective edging display, complemented by many other spring flowering plants.

At the opposite end of the lower garden in the herbaceous borders beside the gravel pathway Bergenia ciliata "Marshmallow" is also used as a border edge planting. This lovely hybrid has small white flowers which as they mature change to a pale pink shade. Elsewhere keep a lookout for anything resembling a small elephant’s ear as Bergenia can be found in other collections throughout the botanic garden.

Garden Life is produced by Dunedin Botanic Garden. For further information contact Linda Hellyer.