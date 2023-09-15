Hope to one day see return of kakariki

A kakariki — a red-crowned parakeet. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Once found in huge flocks throughout Otago, red-crowned parakeets, kakariki, are now isolated to pockets around the country and on some off-shore islands. Interestingly, Sinclair Wetlands recently posted a sighting of a kakariki there.

The 315ha Sinclair Wetlands is an inspiring example of wetland restoration, resulting in an increase in habitat and biodiversity. Isolated sightings of kakariki such as this are likely from a remnant population or a transient visitor to the area.

At Dunedin Botanic Garden, there are a few red crowned kakariki for the purpose of advocacy. Previously, and in addition to red-crowned kakariki, there were yellow and also orange-crowned kakariki, similarly in an advocacy role.

At one time, many red-crowned parakeets had been released to establish a local population. Unfortunately, these likely did not survive locally due to high predator numbers present at a time with no active pest control.

Fast forward to the present day and pest control is very much a priority. There is a large network of traps throughout the botanic garden in partnership and part of a much larger project lead by City Sanctuary. With such a strong emphasis on pest control by so many groups and homeowners around Dunedin city, it will likely create a safe environment for biodiversity to thrive and one day soon we may see bird species such as kakariki return and become more familiar.

Garden Life is produced by Dunedin Botanic Garden. For further information contact Alisha Sherriff.