Joy of garden books

A quirky succulent design from "The Power of Flowers".

With Christmas gifts in mind, publishers are getting into gear by releasing lots of new titles.

Some emphasise the importance of plants in helping us feel better, others are "how-to" guides and some — like The Joy of Gardening — are personal memoirs.

1— Bloom, by Lisa Eldred Steinkopf (Cool Springs Press hardback, $39.99).

Subtitled The secrets of growing flowering houseplants year-round, this book is competing in a really tough segment of the market. With the current passion for indoor plants, so many books on them have been published that it would be easy to dismiss Bloom as same-as, same-as.

That would be a mistake. From the beautiful cover photo of a bromeliad to the comprehensive index, this is an excellent guide by American Lisa Eldred Steinkopf. Ideal for the beginner, it is also full of tips to appeal to the experienced indoor gardener.

General chapters cover potting mixes, fertilisers, bloom cycles, plant health and controlling pests. Then comes a selection of houseplants, each beautifully illustrated with a full-page photo and tips on light and watering requirements, how to get more blooms, propagation techniques and whether the plant is toxic to humans and/or pets.

Bloom is a very good introduction to indoor plants; recommended.

2— The Power of Flowers, by Vicki Rawlings (Rock Point hardback, $45).

Another American book, this one an unusual take on floral art. It’s really more about showcasing Vicki Rawlings’ own work than offering much inspiration to floral artists, as everything is two-dimensional: no need for containers to display designs. The best section uses succulents to make pictures, including a delightful seahorse critter. Interesting but not for everyone — and the predominantly black cover is a turn-off.

3— Tree Glee, by Cheryl Rickman (Welbeck hardback, $32.99).

Tree Glee’s subtitle, How & why trees make us feel better, hints at what English self-help guru Cheryl Rickman’s book is about.

With Tree Glee, Rickman attempts to explain why we should embrace trees for the sake of individual wellbeing and for the planet. She makes some good points but there is little that is new here and the absence of an index makes checking back frustrating. Not very exciting.

4— Garden of Your Dreams, by Charlie Albone (Murdoch Books soft cover, $45).

Born in Hong Kong, then brought up in England, Charlie Albone took a gap year in Australia and decided to study and work there. After completing a diploma in horticulture and landscaping, he started his own business then became a TV presenter on Selling Houses Australia.

More TV work followed, including coverage of the Chelsea Flower in 2013 and subsequently his two prize-winning entries there, leading to design commissions in Hong Kong, Singapore and China.

In Garden of Your Dreams, Albone suggests ways for the home gardener to translate a wish list into a garden "with all the elements you want".

He suggests visiting open gardens — "get out there and talk to garden owners for some of the best advice you will ever receive" — and garden shows to see how designers are "pushing the boundaries of design".

Refining your wish list includes thinking about how much to spend, with a percentage of the value of your property as the guide.

Different gardens styles, from formal to cottagey, are discussed, then come the practicalities of pulling the design together before Albone tackles soil, plant choices and saving money by growing from seed or cuttings.

An excellent book; highly recommended.

5— The Joy of Gardening, by Lynda Hallinan (Allen & Unwin hardback, $45).

Leading New Zealand garden writer Lynda Hallinan has played a huge role in popularising gardening, partly because of her effervescent personality and enthusiasm but also because she never hesitates to admit making a mistake.

She spoke at Waitati last month, speaking on the positive effects of Covid in increasing gardening activity and delighting her audience with family history using quotes from her grandmother’s diary; a new word "floraging" (stealing plants) learned from an Invercargill woman; chrysanthemums ("I reckon they’re the new dahlias") and how "sharing is a part of the joy of gardening".

Some of Hallinan’s wisdom is distilled into her latest — and best — book, The Joy of Gardening. Part personal history, part a philosophical approach to the value of gardening in keeping us sane in the bad times, this is a book to treasure.

The Joy of Gardening author Lynda Hallinan delighted her audience at Waitati last month. PHOTO: GILLIAN VINE

If you buy just one gardening book this year, make it The Joy of Gardening.