Joy of garden books

With Christmas gifts in mind, publishers are getting into gear by releasing lots of new titles.
Some emphasise the importance of plants in helping us feel better, others are "how-to" guides and some — like The Joy of Gardening — are personal memoirs.
1— Bloom, by Lisa Eldred Steinkopf (Cool Springs Press hardback, $39.99).
That would be a mistake. From the beautiful cover photo of a bromeliad to the comprehensive index, this is an excellent guide by American Lisa Eldred Steinkopf. Ideal for the beginner, it is also full of tips to appeal to the experienced indoor gardener.
General chapters cover potting mixes, fertilisers, bloom cycles, plant health and controlling pests. Then comes a selection of houseplants, each beautifully illustrated with a full-page photo and tips on light and watering requirements, how to get more blooms, propagation techniques and whether the plant is toxic to humans and/or pets.
Bloom is a very good introduction to indoor plants; recommended.
2— The Power of Flowers, by Vicki Rawlings (Rock Point hardback, $45).
3— Tree Glee, by Cheryl Rickman (Welbeck hardback, $32.99).
With Tree Glee, Rickman attempts to explain why we should embrace trees for the sake of individual wellbeing and for the planet. She makes some good points but there is little that is new here and the absence of an index makes checking back frustrating. Not very exciting.
4— Garden of Your Dreams, by Charlie Albone (Murdoch Books soft cover, $45).
More TV work followed, including coverage of the Chelsea Flower in 2013 and subsequently his two prize-winning entries there, leading to design commissions in Hong Kong, Singapore and China.
In Garden of Your Dreams, Albone suggests ways for the home gardener to translate a wish list into a garden "with all the elements you want".
He suggests visiting open gardens — "get out there and talk to garden owners for some of the best advice you will ever receive" — and garden shows to see how designers are "pushing the boundaries of design".
Refining your wish list includes thinking about how much to spend, with a percentage of the value of your property as the guide.
Different gardens styles, from formal to cottagey, are discussed, then come the practicalities of pulling the design together before Albone tackles soil, plant choices and saving money by growing from seed or cuttings.
An excellent book; highly recommended.
5— The Joy of Gardening, by Lynda Hallinan (Allen & Unwin hardback, $45).
She spoke at Waitati last month, speaking on the positive effects of Covid in increasing gardening activity and delighting her audience with family history using quotes from her grandmother’s diary; a new word "floraging" (stealing plants) learned from an Invercargill woman; chrysanthemums ("I reckon they’re the new dahlias") and how "sharing is a part of the joy of gardening".
Some of Hallinan’s wisdom is distilled into her latest — and best — book, The Joy of Gardening. Part personal history, part a philosophical approach to the value of gardening in keeping us sane in the bad times, this is a book to treasure.
If you buy just one gardening book this year, make it The Joy of Gardening.