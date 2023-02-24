Mallee ringneck parrots settle in at aviary

It is hoped the new mallee ringneck parrots at the Dunedin Botanic Garden aviary will produce young next breeding season. PHOTO: CHRISTINE O’CONNOR

A recent addition at the Dunedin Botanic Garden aviary is a pair of mallee ringneck parrots. Commonly known as the mallee parrot, this species is not to be mistaken for the Indian ringneck parrot which, last September, was banned from being bred or sold within the Auckland region. This was in an effort to protect our endemic bird species from competition for food and nesting cavities should these birds be released or escape and become established in large numbers, which has occurred in many countries overseas.

The brightly coloured mallee parrots are of medium size, around 33cm long from head to tail, and native of southeastern Australia from Queensland to South Australia. They live in mallee scrub and open woodlands blending well into their surroundings. Their diet consists of nectar, insects, seeds, fruit and native and introduced bulbs. We mimic this diet as much as possible to ensure the birds have all the nutrients they need to thrive and hopefully to produce young next breeding season.

The call of the mallee ringneck has been described as ‘‘ringing’’ and while they have been settling into their new surroundings at the aviary, they have certainly been vocal.

These interesting little parrots are becoming harder to find due to the limited number held in private collections and zoos here in New Zealand, so we are very privileged to have this pair on display at the aviary. They join many other Australian bird species on display and fit well with the surrounding plantings that make up the Australian plant collection.

Garden Life is produced by the Dunedin Botanic Garden. For further information contact Alisha Sherriff.