Property planned to entertain

There’s a touch of Mediterranean charm to this new build in Wānaka. Kim Dungey reports.

With generous living spaces and a pool nestled in the backyard, this Central Otago property was planned with entertaining in mind.

The Northlake house was designed by Threefold Architecture.

Director Bryce Monk said the clients — a family of five who have since sold the house — wanted to maximise the northern views across Lake Wanaka and to have enough space for family and friends to gather.

The elevated site is on the edge of a terrace, with views of Mt Maude, Mt Gold, Dublin Bay and Grandview Range and these natural landmarks play a crucial role in the home’s orientation and design.

As well as 180-degree views, this Wānaka property has a luxurious in-ground pool. The house has sold to new owners since these photos were taken. PHOTOS: JAMIE COBEL

While the clients were initially keen for the mountain view to be apparent upon arrival, that didn’t work given the width of the site.

‘‘So we actually went the other way,’’ Monk says, explaining that an opening in a concrete garden wall allows a glimpse of the front door and beyond this, large concrete pavers lead past a patio, which also serves as a breakout space off the children’s lounge.

Once inside, a curved wall leads to the living area where the expansive view is finally revealed.

If anything, this delay builds suspense and the dramatic effect is heightened by the living room’s soaring cathedral ceiling.

Built by Bagley Construction, the 355sq m house consists of a pair of pavilions arranged in an H shape, with an entry courtyard between them.

Timber and steel claddings reflect the local vernacular while polished concrete floors, hydronic in-slab heating and ducted air-conditioning ensure year-round comfort.

The kitchen has a generous island with the sink set away from the seating area, a scullery in behind and an adjacent bar area with a full-height wine fridge.

The terrace is ideal for enjoying a cosy winter evening or a summer barbecue by the pool.

Other features include the cosy living nook designed for the clients’ children, window seats ideal for sleepovers with their friends, and a practical but stylish mud room and laundry.

The simple but elegant interior by Gezellig Interiors includes handcrafted fixtures and dark timber finishes; soft neutral tones complement, rather than compete, with the view.

Textured walls, limestone surfaces and stone-chip courtyards containing olive trees, rosemary and lavender create a subtle Mediterranean feel.

The home’s focus on entertaining extends to the outdoor areas, which include a dining area with louvres overhead. There’s also an outdoor kitchen with a barbecue and sink.

The area can be windy, so the outdoor fireplace was positioned to block breezes and a glass balustrade, rather than a steel one, was used around the in-ground pool.

Commended in the Otago-Southland Architectural Designers’ awards, the house was sold last year. The former owners are overseas for an extended period but already working with Threefold Architecture on their next build.