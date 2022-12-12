The benefits of lunging around

Hold a stationary object such as a wall or chair to provide stability. Place one hand on the stationary object to provide stability as you complete the exercise.

You can also make it easier by reducing the range of motion by stopping the lunge well before your front knee is at 90 degrees. This is called a half lunge.

Benefits of the lunge

Lunges are a functional exercise. That means they are similar to everyday movements, such as picking something up from the floor and getting into the car etc. Therefore, the lunge exercise will help with activities you perform throughout daily life.

Many large muscles are worked with the lunge because it is a multi-joint exercise. This enables many muscles (hamstrings, quadriceps, glutes and calves) in the lower body to be strengthened and toned with the one exercise.

Because the lunge is a fairly unstable movement, the core muscles are activated when completing this exercise, thus improving overall balance and co-ordination.

Another benefit of the lunge, being a multi-joint exercise, is that it will burn significantly more calories than exercises involving one-joint movement.