Tuesday, 28 December 2021

Have you ever?... Ingrid Leary MP

    Ingrid Leary
    Ingrid Leary
    The schedule for former journalist turned Taieri MP, Ingrid Leary is so jam-packed she sometimes resorts to sneaking a snack from an unlikely source...

    Have you ever... been arrested?

    Yes. In Rome. In the Trevi Fountain. With several others. Actually only our lower legs were dangling in. Police dropped the charges and then we all went out for coffee. Only in Italy!

    ... forgotten your mother’s birthday?

    No. It’s New Year’s Eve. How could I forget?

    ... sold an unwanted gift on Trade Me?

    No. Not organised enough to sell them. Given away plenty of socks and soap though.

    ... peed in a pool?

    No - but I have eaten half-finished biscuits from my son’s lunchbox.

    ... got someone to fix it and told everyone you did it yourself?

    Yes. Every day! Our amazing parliamentary colleagues perform miracles all the time, and we take the credit. What’s more: it’s in our job description.

    ... gone in for a kiss and missed the mark?

    No, gone in for the hongi ... and head butted the nose. Awkward! Then we both laughed ...

    ... watched reality TV and lied about it to all your friends?

    No - but love Saturday nights at home in PJs listening to National Radio. Nanna, me!

     

     

     

