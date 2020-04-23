One on one: Tim Cadogan

Central Otago District Council Mayor Tim Cadogan March 2020. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

TIM AND LINDA

Tim Cadogan has been Central Otago mayor for the past three and a-half years. Born and raised in Balclutha, he gained a law degree from the University of Otago in 1991 and moved to Central Otago in 1995.

When not working, he enjoys making and listening to music, playing golf and spending time with family. Linda Cadogan is originally from Wellington but has lived in Central Otago for more than 26 years. Originally a qualified hairdresser, she is now an office administrator and loves creating order out of chaos.

What do you want to be when you grow up?

Subtle as ever, Linda! I genuinely don’t know what comes next. I enjoyed my career as a court lawyer and didn’t put my hand up for mayor because I was dissatisfied with what I was doing. Having said that, I don’t feel in myself that I will ever go back to it. I’m too busy thinking about what’s in front of us now to look too far into my own future.

What are you most proud of and why?

My family. Being a solo dad for eight years, then part of a blended family for the past 18 years, has been quite a journey. I love it that the word ‘‘step’’ is very rarely used when our kids describe their relationships with each other.

Who has been your greatest influence and why?

My parents. Mum had polio as a child and fought the physical consequences all her life. She was a fiercely determined, strong woman and I draw on my memories of her when things get tough. Dad was more of a dreamer; the big ideas guy and there is a lot of him in me, too. The combination of their influences works well for me.

What have you enjoyed most about the lockdown?

There’s always a silver lining and, for me, it has been the return of birdlife to our towns — or maybe it is just quieter and I am noticing them more. I am hearing so many korimako (bellbird) and a karearea (New Zealand falcon) recently flew about three feet over my head, right down the driveway and sat in a tree in front of our house. Just beautiful.

If you only had one musical act you could listen to for the rest of your life, who would it be and why?

At last, an easy one! Queen. This was my band growing up and singing along with Freddie Mercury still gives me joy. Plus they had a diverse range of music over a long period of time so there is a lot of variety there.