A place of concentrated beauty

Victor Frankl went into nature a few days after liberation. He describes the effect of "wide earth and sky" on his state of mind.
Here there’s definitely freedom of space and there’s also wide earth and sky. There’s trout fishing. There’s native bush, pine forest and grassy open spaces. Dogs can frolic (but not in the water). The rest of us can gape awonder at the freshness of living a midwinter ad break.
Sullivan’s Dam is set in its own little natural valley. On a calm day it’s sheltered enough for reflections straight from a 1930s Railways Department poster. The walk around the dam itself is a half hour’s 1.5km, through bush or grassy patches, or mud at times.
Partway along there’s an enticing homemade sign inviting you uphill for an adventure. For an investment of an hour or so you get a mini tramping experience to the Leith Loop lookout.
Fallen tree and rocks need to be navigated before you emerge at the rocky lookout. There’s an instantly recognisable view over the northern motorway, complete with sound effects. After the Fiordland-lite of the bush, that’s incongruous.
Leave the lookout at its motorway end, then exit the bush at the gravel road which will lead you home.