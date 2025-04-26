Private audience with the cosmos something of a gift

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
There, silhouetted against the dark hulk of Hereweka, was a soft green glow. Subtle, almost secretive. Aurora.
I didn’t even pause to think — clothes on. Gear grabbed. Ten minutes later, I was driving through the inky stillness toward Hoopers Inlet.
Waves crashed rhythmically on to Allans Beach. The waning gibbous moon cast a silver sheen on the wet sand. Yet even its glow couldn’t overpower the delicate symphony playing overhead.
And I stood there, just me, breathing in the moment. It wasn’t dramatic. It wasn’t life-changing. It was quiet and perfect and enough. At 60, that matters.
By 7.30am, I was back in town, running on less than four hours’ sleep, my body aching and my heart full. At work, a reporter from Stuff rang to ask me why Dunedin seemed so happy.
"Because we live in a place," I said, "where it’s not unusual to be woken up by your bladder and gifted a private audience with the cosmos. And that kind of thing sticks with you. It makes you grateful. Makes you smile at strangers in the street."
They laughed. I did, too. But I meant it. And luckily I wasn’t directly quoted.
In a world that is too often loud and fractured, nights like Thursday are a gentle reminder that the universe still knows how to whisper beauty, even to those of us who are getting older and sleeping a little less than we used to.