Dunedin
18
|
11
Sunday,
Sun,
9
March
Mar
2025
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Toitū te whenua
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Entertainment
ODT Quiz
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
NZIA Southern Series
SOREC
Explore Dunedin
Drivesouth Reviews
Design for Living
Education Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Sponsored content
Southern Television
Health and Beauty
Video
Rural life
Only the land divides them
Our native fish are proof of an earth-shattering hypothesis.
There’s a strange moon on the rise
There’s a strange moon on the rise
On Friday, local skywatchers will be treated (or possibly tricked) by a rather peculiar celestial event: a sunset lunar eclipse as the moon rises.
Tracing Cook’s footsteps
Tracing Cook’s footsteps
Just before Covid-19 struck, my wife Polly and I boarded the Caledonian Sky, a small cruise ship with a maximum of 120 passengers, in Milford Sound.
Just the most exciting sounds
Just the most exciting sounds
It’s music with fighting spirit and action, played loud.
SUBSCRIBER
Poor excuses for poverty
SUBSCRIBER
Poor excuses for poverty
One child in eight lives in poverty in this country. Bruce Munro asks Max Rashbrooke how this happened, why middle NZ is key to changing it and how a kid from a wealthy suburb became the go-to guy on poverty.
Of planets and lunations
Of planets and lunations
The moon was new at 1.44pm on Friday. That moment marked the commencement of lunation number 1264.
Parting the waters
Parting the waters
Reed waka were essential for life in the south, writes Seán Brosnahan.
The world in its best light
The world in its best light
Photography is a colonial art form, historically feared by Māori people.
Mainland island welcomes tīeke
Mainland island welcomes tīeke
Māui’s fingerprints are all over Orokonui’s newest inhabitants, Madison Kelly writes.
Less waste is definitely more
Less waste is definitely more
Our food scraps need not be wasted.
A cure for ageing
A cure for ageing
The latest "fountain of youth" pill is working on mice, but the scientists warn humans to approach with caution, David Cox writes.
Watching goes both ways
Watching goes both ways
Too much watching tips over into paranoia, Eva Wiseman writes.
Old names for inequality
Old names for inequality
When the Marsden Fund was established in 1994, the government designed it "to fund excellent fundamental research".
An accidental moonset
An accidental moonset
For astronomers like me, the period near full moon is an excuse to be anywhere but beneath its glare.
Artist paints new home with curious eye
Artist paints new home with curious eye
Arriving in 19th century Dunedin, a British artist was open to her new surroundings, writes Lucy Hammonds.
Sleeping [not] like a baby
Sleeping [not] like a baby
There’s no buttering up your baby, write Karleen Gribble, Naomi Hull and Nina Jane Chad.
SUBSCRIBER
Separating tall tales from true
SUBSCRIBER
Separating tall tales from true
He was notorious for telling tall tales. So who, really, was Otago’s first harbour pilot, Richard Driver? Bruce Munro talks to two of Driver’s descendants.
Box on into the new year
Box on into the new year
This is an ideal exercise to let off steam, release any frustrations and reduce stress.
Retirement gift shows us a moment in time
Retirement gift shows us a moment in time
A parting gift captured a moment in time at Oamaru’s post office, writes Elly Dunckley.
Pride in part in revealing domestic chicken story
Pride in part in revealing domestic chicken story
When a new law was introduced not long ago that banned battery hens, there was a shortage of eggs.
Only the land divides them
There’s a strange moon on the rise
Tracing Cook’s footsteps
Just the most exciting sounds
SUBSCRIBER
Poor excuses for poverty
Latest News
Only the land divides them
There’s a strange moon on the rise
Tracing Cook’s footsteps
Collection rooted in reinvention
Versatile dressing doubles as a dip
Plum roll, please
sport
Rampant French end Ireland's Grand Slam hopes
Fijian Drua stun previously unbeaten Chiefs
SUBSCRIBER
Olympian gets season started
SUBSCRIBER
Super Rugby entertaining, Landers and all