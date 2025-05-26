Police used drone to surveil Christchurch festival-goers

Photo: Electric Avenue / Facebook

A drone was used by police to keep tabs on thousands of people at the Electric Avenue music festival in Christchurch earlier this year.

1News has revealed the drone hovered a few hundred metres away from the festival which took place at Hagley Park on February 21-22 and drew a crowd of about 30,000.

A live feed was sent to police on the ground, 1News reported.

A powerful camera lens allowed officers to zoom in on the crowd and look out for potential criminal activity.

The public was not warned in advance that the drone would be used, 1News reported.

Its use was only revealed through an Official Information Act request, sent by 1News to police.

In response to 1News' OIA request, police released footage officers recorded on the day, which showed revellers being apprehended by security and police.

One of the clips also showed security guards pinning a man to the ground and throwing him out of the event.

Further surveillance continued at night, with police using the thermal capabilities on the camera to track where people were, 1News reported.

Police said it was primarily used to track potential disorder and assaults.

However, emails and documents obtained by 1News through the OIA show they were also keeping an eye on “fence jumpers” and potential drug activity, such as “monitoring the sale and supply of controlled drugs”.

The deployment was carried out without a warrant because one is not needed at large gatherings. Police instead relied on public filming rules, 1News reported.

Festival organiser Callam Mitchell emailed police to flag that attendees had not been warned about the drone, the OIA showed.

“We can't agree to it for privacy reasons, but we nonetheless respect and appreciate it will be happening,” he said.

“In future years we will need to make sure it is included in our terms and conditions prior to tickets going on sale.”

However, Mitchell has since had a change of heart after seeing how the drone operated at the event, and described it as a “great thing” in an interview with 1News.

“Don't view a drone in the sky as big brother watching,” he told 1News.

“They're not there to pick on the end user having a good time and partying with their mates, they're there to make sure everyone's safe.”