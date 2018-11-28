Most popular baby names of 2018 revealed

According to BabyCentre's annual report, the UK's most popular girl's name in 2018 was Olivia and for boys it was Muhammad. Photo: Getty Images

Choosing a name for your baby is one of the most exciting yet daunting decisions you'll make in your child's life.

Picking a name that flows with your last name and will carry your child through life comes with pressure.

The popularity of names change every year, and 2018 is no exception.

With two new royal babies arriving in 2018, Prince Louis and Lena Phillips, it appears one of them has had a strong influence with a bolter making the list.

According to BabyCentre's annual report, the UK's most popular girl's name in 2018 was Olivia, the same as last year, followed by Sophia, Amelia and Lily.

Last year's most popular boy name, Muhammad, topped the UK list again for 2018 followed by Oliver, Noah and Harry.

Despite many of last year's popular names remaining trendy in 2018, a number of new additions made the list including Louis, Jasper, Eden and Victoria.

The New Zealand Department of Internal Affairs is yet to release our most popular baby names for 2018 but last year's favourites include Charlotte, Harper and Isla for Kiwi girls and Oliver, Jack and Noah were top picks for boys.

Top UK 10 girl names 2018:

Olivia Sophia Amelia Lily Ava Emily Ella Isla Mia Aria

Top UK 10 boy names 2018: