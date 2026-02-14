Saying 'I do' on Valentine's Day costly

Flowers are a significant cost at weddings. Photo: Getty Images

Thinking of saying "I do" on Valentine's Day? A celebrant warns February 14, the most romantic day of the year, may not be the cheapest.

For many couples, February is peak wedding season – and Auckland celebrant Nate Dunn is feeling it. With 12 ceremonies booked this month alone, he says it’s the busiest time of year for him and many of his colleagues.

While Valentine’s Day occasionally becomes the big day – by design or by chance – Dunn isn’t convinced it’s always the best choice.

One major factor is cost, especially for flowers.

“For myself, I’m booked for the next two to three years for February and I know couples who are looking at some of the more popular vendors – like photographers and venues – they really need to be thinking two years out if they’re getting married in February, because all the good venues and good vendors book out really fast," Dunn told RNZ's Morning Report programme this week.

Auckland celebrant Nate Dunn with a couple getting married. Photo credit: Supplied

Despite the date’s romantic atmosphere, Dunn believes most couples aren’t deliberately aiming for February 14. Instead, it’s often about the convenience of settled summer weather and guests being back from the holidays.

“I think who had an anniversary on Valentine’s Day may be their guests might think it’s a little bit cheesy and so might get a bit shy about getting hitched on Valentine’s Day.”

In fact, the busiest day is usually the Saturday that follows. Dunn estimates there could be hundreds of weddings happening nationwide on that single day.

“Kiwis really like the sun, we really like being outdoors, so you’re kind of guaranteed a nice hot sunny day for your big day [in February].”

RNZ reporter So'omalo Iteni Schwalger is tying the knot on Valentine’s Day this year - but he, too, says the timing wasn’t really intentional.

“We wanted a date where it was just further enough away from the holidays that we could still organise stuff with vendors, and everyone was in town.

“We also wanted to honeymoon somewhere cold so Europe still has some crispy snow spots.”

To manage costs the couple opted for artificial flowers.

For florists, however, the day remains a major event. Karen Hussy, owner of Flowers After Hours, says sales across her three stores are up on last Valentine’s Day - even in a tough economy.

She has noticed more younger customers are coming through the doors, and red roses remain the classic choice.

A dozen premium red roses will set buyers back about $200.

While roses remain a standard choice, Dunn says wedding traditions are shifting in general. He is seeing more couples personalise their weddings – from skipping certain formalities to not feeling obligated to invite distant relatives.

Costs are also shaping decisions about when to book. While February weddings can require a two-year lead time, Dunn says in quieter months like October and November, couples are leaving bookings later than they used to - sometimes just five or six months out.

“They’re thinking ‘Am I still going to have my job long term? What’s our finances going to look like?’ Then, as they get closer to the day they’ve chosen, they think ‘Well we just need to get this done, so let’s book it in’.”

His advice is to make the day yours and enjoy it with a relaxed mindset - because nothing is perfect.