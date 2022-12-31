Conspiracy therapy: an anti-car agenda?

A cyclist passes parked cars in Great King St. Photo: ODT Files

The Dunedin City Council is pursuing an anti-car agenda to promote cycling.

Disputed event: The expansion of cycle lanes and cycleways throughout the city since 2004.

First allegations: The expressions ‘anti-car agenda’ and ‘assault on motorists’ first arose at a 2013 Dunedin City Council meeting to discuss a draft transport strategy.

And they would have gotten away with it too: The word ‘cycle’ hidden in some municipal bike racks is such a giveaway.

How can our city council be anti-car? Did they not build a roundabout so large it is visible from space to allow cars to enter Green Island’s Main South Rd from quiet Church St? This facility is used by at least three cars a day.

It also allows the Brighton bus, which Brighton folk would prefer went straight on to the city, to turn around easily.

That could be seen as pro-car.

The Harbour Shared Path to Portobello is at first glance an assault on motorists, as cycling is allowed on it, and we all know that the sight of a cyclist sends some drivers into fits of rage.

But all the bus stops along the path are without kerbs, therefore wheelchair-inaccessible, so any wheelchair users enjoying the path are most likely to arrive by car.

Here again the city council is clearly promoting car use.

Private motoring was advanced by the city council installing a bus stop beneath a shop veranda at Gardens Corner, requiring buses to park far from the kerb, difficult for passengers to board or alight.

This bus stop was closed for a year — very pro-car — then eventually replaced with a stop alongside to a lamppost, requiring buses to park far from the kerb, again making it difficult for passengers to board or alight.

Be assured, the Dunedin City Council fosters inclusive communities and quality lifestyles — it treats all road users equally.