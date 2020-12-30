Inspiration driven by a sense of community

Queenstown’s fundraising queen Kaye Parker. PHOTO: GUY WILLIAMS

Fundraiser

KAYE PARKER

When Covid-19 made its unwelcome arrival to Queenstown in March, in the blink of an eye Kaye Parker decided to come out of fundraising retirement.

Mrs Parker was one of the first to recognise how great the effects of the global pandemic would be on resort residents, particularly international residents whose futures remain uncertain, establishing the Wakatipu Greatest Needs Fund during lockdown.

It helps fund the gaps in government welfare assistance, and is backed by the Wakatipu Community Foundation.

Founding donor Hugo Charitable Trust donated $50,000 — by November the fund had raised, facilitated or pledged $1,161,951.

More than $812,000 had been given out in grants, helping to fund, among other things, GP medical and mental health support, and a social worker in schools.

A further $85,000 in grant applications are in process.

The fund will continue for the medium term — "we’re not out of the woods yet" — while the foundation is seeking to establish a Wakatipu Greatest Needs endowment fund "for the next greatest needs".

Reflecting on this year, Mrs Parker said it had been "such a humbling, amazing experience to be able to help the community".

— Tracey Roxburgh

Graeme Still briefs media about the Lake Ohau fires in October. PHOTO: REBECCA RYAN

Firefighter

GRAEME STILL

IT has been a very big year for Graeme Still.

The former principal rural fire officer for Otago had his fair share of challenges in 2020, fronting as the face of firefighting in the region.

In October, he was at the forefront of the Lake Ohau fires which destroyed about 48 structures and left many homeless in the small village.

As well as leading the firefighting response, he worked tirelessly to provide comfort and leadership for residents who lost their homes, and his level of care and compassion was visible throughout.

At the same time, he was looking after the Livingstone fires near Oamaru.

Major fires near Middlemarch and at Flagstaff towards the end of 2019 were the beginning of a frustrating and challenging year; the Middlemarch fire he described as a "war zone".

He took on a new role as national wildfire specialist at the end of last year, one that will have increasing importance as climate change results in more extreme weather events, including an already increasing number of rural fires in the region.

Martin McPherson ahead of the 2020 Alexandra Blossom Festival. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

Alexandra Blossom Festival organiser

MARTIN MCPHERSON

IN 2020, Martin McPherson took a gamble and kept a poker face as he played against a pandemic.

To paraphrase Kenny Rogers’ hit The Gambler he knew "when to hold ’em" and with the prescience of a soothsayer he forged ahead with plans for the 64th Alexandra Blossom Festival.

No entrails were spilled.

As New Zealand ratcheted Covid-19 alert levels up, down, up, and back down again the festival event manager continued organising and planning for the festival — Covid be damned.

When New Zealand went back to Alert Level 1 just four days out from the September 25 start of the festival, the Alexandra man was primed and ready.

"I think everyone’s ready for some good news and to finally have something to celebrate."

He was proved right and the result was one of the first major events to be held in New Zealand post-lockdown and one of the most successful Alexandra blossom festivals to be held in recent years.

Attracting between 12,000 and 15,000 people keen to celebrate post-lockdown freedoms, Mr McPherson had played his cards well in what was a long game and a nailbiter.

He admitted to being "ecstatic" and "emotional" at the outcome.

"It was probably the most challenging event I’ve ever run; it was so touch and go for so many reasons."

— Jared Morgan

Te reo advocate Paulette Tamati-Elliffe reflects on the progress made and the work ahead. PHOTO: CHRISTINE O’CONNOR

Te reo Maori advocate

PAULETTE TAMATI-ELLIFFE

THE importance of preserving te reo Maori cannot be stressed enough and one Dunedin woman is working tirelessly to ensure this is a reality.

Paulette Tamati-Elliffe is Kotahi Mano Kaika manager, leading Ngai Tahu’s strategy to reinvigorate the language under the kaupapa Kotahi Mano Kaika, Kotahi Mano Wawata (One thousand homes, One thousand aspirations).

Over the past 15 years, she and her partner Komene have been on the journey of raising their tamariki in te reo Maori as the language of their home.

Ms Tamati-Elliffe is fully committed and involved in the revitalisation of te reo Maori among Ngai Tahu whanui and in the wider community.

She represents Ngai Tahu on the New Zealand Geographic Board and on Te Matawai, the national board fulfilling the Government’s strategy for the revitalisation of te reo Maori.

She chairs the committee for Otakou Runanga and is involved in He Waka Kotuia, running a number of initiatives aimed at youth to enhance knowledge of local Maori history and culture, further develop skills in performing arts, and reach their full potential.

Leadership did not sit with only one person, she said, and thanked the families and communities she served.

— Emma Perry