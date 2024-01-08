Monday, 8 January 2024

People and their pets

    Waitaki MP Miles Anderson with his Jack Russell terrier, Tiny. PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    Name: Miles Anderson, MP for Waitaki.

    What’s your pet’s name?: Tiny.

    How old is your pet?: 13 years old.

    What is one word to describe your pet’s character?: I would describe her as quirky.

    Which member of the household does your pet love the most?: She loves my wife Kim the most.

    What do you have most in common with your pet?: We both love going around the farm and hunting — she’s my little mate.

    — Regan Harris

     