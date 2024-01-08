People and their pets

Waitaki MP Miles Anderson with his Jack Russell terrier, Tiny. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Miles Anderson, MP for Waitaki.

Tiny.

How old is your pet?: 13 years old.

What is one word to describe your pet’s character?: I would describe her as quirky.

Which member of the household does your pet love the most?: She loves my wife Kim the most.

What do you have most in common with your pet?: We both love going around the farm and hunting — she’s my little mate.

— Regan Harris