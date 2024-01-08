People and their pets

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Name: Miles Anderson, MP for Waitaki.
What’s your pet’s name?: Tiny.
How old is your pet?: 13 years old.
What is one word to describe your pet’s character?: I would describe her as quirky.
Which member of the household does your pet love the most?: She loves my wife Kim the most.
What do you have most in common with your pet?: We both love going around the farm and hunting — she’s my little mate.
— Regan Harris