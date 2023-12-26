Memorial hides esoteric feature

Waitaki Museum and Archive director Chloe Searle stands in front of the Oamaru World War 1 war memorial, holding the key to the memorial's little-known vault. PHOTO: JULES CHIN

Oamaru townspeople have likely walked or driven past this significant World War 1 war memorial many times.

They will know of the towering 13m column of Sicilian marble set on a granite base, featuring a bronze soldier comforting a small child — a symbol of the ideals of humanity for which the war was fought.

What they might not know is that the memorial has a vault that used to contain the names of the district’s soldiers and nurses who had served overseas.

The person in possession of the key to this locked receptacle is Waitaki Museum and Archive director Chloe Searle.

Ms Searle said the vault was devised by the North Otago community after contention about the construction of the war memorial.

"There was lots of debate about what style of war memorial, where to put it, what to put on to it, in terms of names," Ms Searle said.

"Ultimately, they decided not to put any names on the memorial — a compromise was to keep a record of the names inside this vault."

The war memorial and vault was designed by E. Miller. The North Otago roll of honour it safeguarded includes over 1200 names of local soldiers and nurses.

In 2003, due to water damage, the roll was removed from the vault and professionally conserved.

At recent World War 1 commemorations the roll was put on display at the museum, and had a sobering effect.

"It’s quite sad to read through it ... all those lives," Ms Searle said.

Ms Searle said nothing else had been stored in the vault since 2003, although there had been some recent talk about that at the museum.

"Even though we can’t put the original [roll] in there, it might be quite nice to put a copy of those names in there," Ms Searle said.

— Jules Chin