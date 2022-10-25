A few packing tricks help prepare for missing suitcases

Alex’s carry-on luggage consists of two changes of clothes, laptop, noise-cancelling headphones, universal adapter, phone charger, any items of value, small medical kit containing plasters, and a toiletry bag.

There are many exciting components about embarking on an overseas adventure whether it be a tropical escape not far from home where you swim and snorkel in abundance, or experiencing a white Christmas all rugged up, embracing the festive spirit rather differently to how we do in the land down under.

One thing we all do before eagerly heading to the airport wherever one may desire to travel, is to pack a suitcase that embarks with us on our journey every step of the way. We naturally expect our baggage to always turn up each and every time, at every single airport. Stating out loud "there it is" as we see it coming towards us on the arrivals’ carousel. Besides your passport and credit card, your checked in luggage is a life line to be able to hurtle yonder.

I was at a function recently where I was chatting with my friend Sally who will be jet-setting off to the exotics of Morocco in the coming months. Out of the box she said "Do you think I could travel with just a carry-on bag? Am I mad?" We both looked at each other and in unison, bursting into laughter at the thought of this. Imagining my stylish friend living out of a 7kg suitcase for six weeks literally humours me each time this comes to mind. In fact a memory floods back from my childhood, watching an episode of Mr Bean attempting a similar exercise.

What sparked this conversation is all the current hype, talk and reality of a traveller’s luggage not turning up at airports across the globe to greet their rightful owner. Jokes aside, this is simply not fun for anybody who will or has experienced this.

What I can say though over the many years I have been globe-trotting, only once has this happened to me. Thankfully Air Italia had my prized bag delivered to our hotel in Rome that same evening in one piece. Travelling is an adventure, and such escapades do not always go to plan, losing luggage included!

An Airtag tracking device, that pairs with your phone, helps keep track of your suitcase.

There are ways to help mitigate such situations, and the first is making sure you Airtag your bag. We are lucky in this day and age we have access to such a gadget. A tracking device created by Apple, allowing you to know where your personal effects are at all times. I attach mine inside the zip of my suitcase and then sync it with my phone.

I landed at Los Cabos airport in Mexico recently, turned my phone on and could see my bag had arrived safely with me. Gosh what a relief! They are not expensive and worth their weight in gold.

What you do take on the plane with you is paramount, and what you choose to fill your carry-on luggage with will put you in great stead at the other end, especially if your checked-in suitcase goes amiss for a few days.

It has taken numerous times to get this right, but what now goes in my carry-on is two changes of clothes, universal adapter, phone charger, and any items of value such as good pair of shoes that I could not bear to part with. A small medical kit containing plasters and toiletry bag are a must too. My laptop is always with me and I could never fly without my noise-cancelling headphones. Travelling long-haul with such an item makes for a far more enjoyable and restful journey so is an investment well worth making.

Going back to my conversation with my friend Sally about only travelling with a carry-on bag to the other side of the world, could I set myself a challenge to do this? Could you? That is the million-dollar question and could be an interesting and humorous exercise for us all to try. I think for now I will stick with my well-packed carry-on and my checked-in bag Air-tagged so if it were to turn up in Timbuktu, at least I would know were it had chosen to go. This would also make for an interesting dinner party conversation, as all travel stories do.