House-sitting lends fresh angle

When house sitting, a love of animals is a must. PHOTO: JESSICA LOCKHART

There’s a happy band of holidaymakers who travel far and wide and rarely pay for their accommodation, writes

The costs of a weeklong holiday on Waiheke Island — even staying in an Airbnb or locally owned crib — can quickly add up. Yet, Christopher Ojala and Andrew Redfern have done it three times, all without paying a cent for their accommodation.

The Australian couple are house-sitters and have travelled across New Zealand, the US, the UK and Mexico, all by way of caring for strangers’ homes.

"House-sitting gives you a completely different perspective, compared to going somewhere as just a tourist," says Ojala, who also manages the 17,000-strong Facebook group House Sitting World (facebook.com/groups/housesittingworld).

"You get to see new places from a local’s perspective," he said.

House-sitting is not just an activity for the broke backpacker; it’s also a budget-friendly vacation option for families. PHOTO: NANCY MCALLISTER

I know the feeling. As a house-sitter, I’ve woken up to views straight across the Firth of Thames and watched yellow-eyed penguins come in from sea as part of my nightly routine in the Catlins. I’ve stayed in people’s beachside baches, countryside tiny houses, and ultramodern city abodes — and all I’ve had to do in exchange is take care of their pets.

Therein lies the hook. Most house-sits aren’t about the houses at all — rather, they’re pet-sits in someone else’s home. As it’s a win-win situation for both parties, money rarely changes hands. Instead, it’s a system built on trust between strangers — which is also why the house-sitting community thrives in New Zealand, in particular.

"In New Zealand, people trust other people much more than in a lot of other countries," Ojala said.

"It’s no big deal for people to have strangers in their homes. Whereas in the US, you almost have to go through multiple police checks just to be eligible to be considered."

In my experience, Kiwis are also excessively generous. In addition to sharing their homes, they’re also eager to introduce guests to other facets of their lives, so they’re able to truly live like a local. I’ve had homeowners share the spoils of their gardens, lend me their kayaks and cars, and even write me personalised guides to their favourite spots in town.

For the most part, house sitting requires little more than taking care of other people's pets - of all varieties. PHOTO: JESSICA LOCKHART

Still, house-sitting’s biggest sell might be its affordability — but it’s not just an activity for the broke backpacker set. According to Nick Fuad, founder of Kiwi House Sitters, roughly 25% of house-sitters on the platform are over the age of 60.

It’s also a budget-friendly vacation option for families, particularly during holiday periods when camping grounds are booked out and hotels charge peak seasonal rates, as Nancy Mcallister has learnt.

"It’s a beautiful way to be able to travel," he said.

She and her partner regularly house-sit in Queenstown and Wanaka and have even done a beachside house-sit during school holidays in their home city. For her partner’s son, the location doesn’t matter.

"He just thinks it’s somewhere different. There are different toys and it makes it a fun kind of holiday."

Ultimately, caring for other people’s fur babies is a serious commitment and house-sitting isn’t for everyone. But those who do it, tend to love it so much that they almost don’t want anyone else to know about it.

"My partner, is like, ‘You shouldn’t be telling anyone about this’," Mcallister said, laughing.

Christopher Ojala and Andrew Redfern have enjoyed a Waiheke holiay three times, all without paying a cent for their accommodation. PHOTO: CHRISTOPHER OJALA,

It’s a secret she wants to share, though: "House-sitting can open up doors for world travel that you would have never imagined."

Be sure to ask homeowners about daily routines and responsibilities, as well as how long they’re comfortable for their pets to be left alone. If you envision long days spent at the beach or in nearby art galleries, bypass the horses and dogs, and look for a cat instead.

After all, although house-sitting may just be the perfect way to immerse yourself in a new locale, it’s not entirely a vacation.

Finding gigs



House-sitting positions are typically advertised on platforms such as TrustedHousesitters.com and HouseCarers.com, but KiwiHouseSitters.co.nz is by far the most active house-sitting site in New Zealand. Regardless of what platform you choose, expect to pay around $85 to $150 per year. If you’re not willing to pony up the membership fee, gigs are also posted on the House Sitting New Zealand Facebook group (facebook.com/groups/509127345899332).

Once you’ve found a possible house, set up a virtual or in-person meeting with the homeowners and their pets. At the very minimum, speak on the phone so that both parties have the opportunity to ask any questions. "Do your homework before you just jumpin," Ojala said.

How to get started



School holiday periods are the best time to start looking for house-sitting positions in New Zealand. Don’t have any experience? Don’t worry. In lieu of house-sitting references, offer to supply personal or professional referees or a police clearance.

Even without references, your services will be sought-after if you plan to house-sit over a school holiday period. A quick scan of KiwiHouseSitters.co.nz reveals upcoming holiday sits ranging from a three-week stay in the Mackenzie region at a sprawling country home with an in-ground pool, to a five-day sit at an artist’s house in Titirangi, complete with the use of kayaks.



Remember: Loving animals is a essential.