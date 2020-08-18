My town: Moana

Stroll along the Lake Brunner shore to take in some fresh country air and view the wildlife on offer. PHOTO: TONY KOKSHOORN

What I love most about Moana is that it is a hidden gem. Tucked away under the Southern Alps among the lush West Coast rainforests on the shores of the West Coast’s largest lake, Brunner. Everything is so fresh, an untamed natural wilderness. There’s no stress in Moana, just you and nature.

Former Grey district mayor Tony Kokshoorn loves spending time at his lakeside bach in Moana, in the West Coast’s central region. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Moana has the amenities that modern living requires. Ultra-fast broadband, a four-star hotel and restaurant with a takeaway service, a camping ground serving barista coffee and a lakefront restaurant. Boat charter is available also. A service centre includes a petrol station, a mechanical workshop and a modern general store that supplies everything you need.

A great area to stay in is ...

Everywhere. With 300 baches and holiday homes on offer there is plenty of accommodation for hire.

The best way to start the day is ...

Gazing across the lake, with a coffee in hand, at a mirror image of the surrounding mountains. Such a peaceful place. At the end of your day, the renowned West Coast sunsets are to die for.

For a great night out (or in) ...

The centrally situated Moana hotel (Hotel Lake Brunner) with entertainment nights and a modern cuisine is a cracker, or the Station House cafe with its fine dining or genuine West Coast tucker. I have been a regular here for 25 years. I love the Thai chicken, or you could indulge yourself with whitebait patties and accompaniments.

In the evening it is so still. Stand and gaze up at the Milky Way. Listen out for swans on the lake and morepork resting in the forest.

Children jump from the swing bridge over the Arnold River. PHOTO: TONY KOKSHOORN

Moana has many walking and cycling tracks surrounding the lake. All-day tramps on Mt Te Kinga and Mt French, or one-hour and three-hour hikes, depending on your fitness level. Stroll along the shore to take in some fresh air and view the wildlife.

Top experience not to miss ...

Bain Bay on the western shore is a must. A sandy beach is sandwiched between the pristine waters and the ancient rimu forest of yesteryear. Its beauty takes some beating.

Best kept secret ...

Is its natural beauty.



MOANA