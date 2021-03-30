Wanaka like a local

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A feature of the track is the Hawea River Wave, two river waves of varying strengths purpose-built at Camphill Bridge for kayak, body boarding and surfing enthusiasts. It’s eminently surfable when the dam is releasing — locals rush out here after work with their surfboards and this bucolic riverbank goes full Bondi, with surfers in wetsuits everywhere looking to get their stoke on. Check Hawea Whitewater Park — Central Otago Whitewater Inc for the educational or recreational flows, or the Otago Regional Council website.
Tubing the Clutha
Ratty told Mole there was nothing half so worth doing as simply messing about in boats, but he obviously couldn’t get his paws on a tractor inner tube. Grab an inflatable unicorn pool toy, a lilo, and float, float on ... on sunny weekends you’ll see groups of friends, fathers and sons floating down the river, trailing a hand. Hop in at the beginning of the Outlet Track by the motor camp and be sure to exit at the camping ground before the Albert Town bridge, and always wear a lifejacket.
The place to people-watch, drink a refreshing pint, eat cheese-and-jalapeno-covered chips and talk to random strangers. Starting with just two or three, the tables at Kai multiply into an amorphous mass on Friday and Saturday nights or during happy hour on weeknights, as people from all walks of life are absorbed into the conversational fray: off-duty hospitality workers, guides, climbers, mountain bikers, hunters and artists ... the swarm engulfs tables, chairs and spreads over the footpath, creating a crowd boasting a disproportionate amount of casts and slings. True locals drink from glasses with their names engraved upon, small dogs lunge at skateboarders’ ankles. A great source of entertainment can be found in the traffic pacifiers installed on the road directly across — the crowd periodically letting out a roar when a car with lowered suspension grinds atop one or someone on a bike or board gets sick air.
Gorgeous, more gorgeous, then gobsmacking — take a drive from Hawea to the Doc car park at Dingleburn Station, the beginning of a picturesque bike ride with views up the lake to the Hunter Valley that becomes astonishing as you round the corner and take in the bluffs. Skinny, steep and scary, parts feel like being in a documentary about the world’s most dangerous roads. Sweat, you will. Blub, you might. Swim you must, lakeside at Dingleburn flats. Get in quick though, the Hawea sandflies are a particularly nasty breed.
