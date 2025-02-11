Another drenching on the way for flood-weary Qld

Ollera Creek bridge, which connects Townsville and Ingham in north Queensland, is finally due to reopen today. Photo: Ergon Energy

The end of weeks of torrential rain is nearing but not without one last downpour for sodden towns.

Life-threatening flooding and heavy rainfall are forecast for Queensland's Northern Goldfields up to the Cape York Peninsula, down to the north Tropical Coast and into the Burdekin region.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for the large swathe of Queensland.

Rainfall totals over six hours could reach 150mm on Tuesday and more than 200mm in some areas in the next 24 hours.

Meteorologist Angus Hines said the rain will start easing back from Wednesday across these saturated regions which have lost power, been cut off by floodwaters and had extensive damage.

He said showers and thunderstorms remain a daily risk near Mackay while the flash flooding threat sweeps south to the state's southeast in the Darling Downs.

The region saw extensive rainfall in the last day with 120mm recorded in Kowanyama in the state's northwest, 188mm in Rollingstone on the tropical coast and 155mm at Upper Black River.

Premier David Crisafulli said hundreds of trucks have been moving in the far north overnight to help resupply flood-stricken areas.

"That's the difference between people being able to eat today or not," he told the Nine Network.

It may be some time before some across northern Queensland regions recover from extensive flooding.

At least six communities near the Gulf of Carpentaria are already cut off by floodwaters, with critical supplies unable to reach sodden locals via road.

The local mayor expected residents to be stranded for some time, with planes and helicopters set to help resupply remote towns.

"There's six communities in the Gulf that rely on that transport corridor and that's all going to be shut for some time into the future," Etheridge Shire's Barry Hughes told AAP.

Totals of more than 1500mm have been recorded between Cardwell and Townsville over 10 days, ensuring February rainfall records have already been broken for some regions.

Ingham, north of Townsville, was one of the worst hit by the wet weather that has lashed the region in the past fortnight.

Flooding claimed the lives of two women and completely isolated the community, with power cut and food supplies dwindling at one stage.

But power was set to be restored to every Ingham household by Monday night and the Ollera Creek Bridge, a critical link that collapsed in floodwaters, was to be reopened to general traffic on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, severe storms are likely from the NSW Northern Rivers region to the state's South Coast with Sydney in the firing line for another lashing like Monday's flash flooding event.

The threat of heavy rain and storms has eased across much of Victoria, but severe storms remain possible through the Far East

And Western Australia is at risk of a cyclone forming off the northwest Kimberley coast from Wednesday evening onwards.

It's currently located near the northwestern coastline of WA.

It is set to be named Tropical Cyclone Zelia.