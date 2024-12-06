Aussie fashion icon Maggie Tabberer dead at 87

Maggie Tabberer attends the Australian Fashion Laureate 2019 at Cafe Sydney in October 2019. Photo: Getty

Pioneering Australian model, fashion icon and media entrepreneur Maggie Tabberer has died aged 87.

"This morning we lost our beautiful mother and Nanna," her daughter, author Amanda Tabberer posted on social media.

"She was an icon in every sense of the word and we will miss her dearly … along with the rest of Australia.

"Rest in peace Nanna. We love you to bits forever."

With her strong features and confident gaze, Tabberer was effectively Australia's first supermodel.

She began working with famed photographer Helmut Newton in the late 1950s on assignment for Vogue magazine.

That was just the start as Tabberer went on to become a journalist as well as founding a fashion label and public relations company and hosting several television shows.

In 1967, she launched the public relations firm Maggie Tabberer and Associates.

Then with her daily TV chat show Maggie, she won back to back Gold Logies in 1970 and 1971.

She launched plus-size clothing label Maggie T in 1981, and the same year became fashion editor of The Australian Women's Weekly, an influential post she held for 15 years.

"It was an era in which Australian fashion took on the world and Maggie blazed that trail," the magazine's editor Sophie Tedmanson said.

"Maggie Tabberer was an Australian fashion icon who empowered women around the world as well as at The Australian Women's Weekly, where she remains a much-loved family member."

She first appeared in the pages of the magazine as a young model in the 1960s, and went on make the cover of The Weekly at least 15 times.

The magazine most recently photographed Maggie Tabberer for what would be her very last shoot, for the September 2023 cover to celebrate the magazine's 90th anniversary.

"We thank Maggie for her extraordinary legacy and send love to her entire family," said Tedmanson.

Tabberer was made a Member of the Order of Australia in the 1998 Queen's Birthday Honours.

She would have turned 88 years old next week and is survived by her daughters, Amanda and Brooke.