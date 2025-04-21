Boy's drowning adds to 'horrific' Easter toll in Australia

The small town of South West Rocks in New South Wales. File photo: Getty Images

Holidaymakers are warned to avoid any unnecessary risks as powerful swells lash the east coast, resulting in record drownings in one state.

Seven people are confirmed dead - six in NSW and one in Victoria - with the search for two others missing since Good Friday continuing on Easter Monday.

In the latest tragedy, a nine-year-old boy died after becoming trapped between rocks at a popular holiday spot on the NSW mid-north coast.

Police and other emergency services tried to free the boy from the site at South West Rocks on Sunday afternoon, but he died at the scene.

Surf Life Saving NSW chief executive Steven Pearce described the deadly Easter stretch as one of one of the "most horrific weekends on record in NSW".

He said crews had also taken part in countless rescues as he urged people to steer clear of rock platforms during the large surf, which was leading to many people being washed off rocks.

"We're asking people to avoid the rock platforms all together, particularly where the swell has not abated yet, and rock fishers to please wear a life jacket," Mr Pearce said on Monday.

"I can't stress enough how important it is for the public to be aware of the surf conditions when visiting the coastline and to not place themselves in a position of unnecessary risk."

Unseasonally warm conditions fuelled large crowds at many beaches and waterways over the holiday period.

Rescue crews in NSW and Victoria continued to search for two men missing since Friday.

They included a 24-year-old who was swept off the rocks at Little Bay, in Sydney's east, and a 41-year-old man exploring the beach near San Remo in Victoria.

Neither have been spotted since going into the water.

The older man was with a group of fellow Chinese nationals living in Pakenham when three of the friends were knocked into the ocean by a wave.

One woman was rescued, but the missing man's wife drowned.

Emergency services were also called to Wattamolla in Sydney's Royal National Park at 11am on Sunday following reports two people were swept off the rocks while fishing.

One of the duo was winched to safety, but the other was unable to be revived and died at the scene.

A 58-year-old fisherman also died after being swept into water at Wollongong Harbour on Friday morning, while another fisherman died after being swept off rocks at Green Cape, near Eden on the NSW south coast, that afternoon.

A man drowned at Mosman, on Sydney's north shore, on Friday.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his thoughts were with those who had lost loved-ones.

"Australians love the water, we love the surf," he said.

"Please, everyone, be careful. Families in particular, to be careful of your kids."

Royal Life Saving Australia chief executive Justin Carr said the deaths happened in extreme weather conditions when people had often put themselves in danger.

Those activities included walking along rocky shelves, getting too close to the water to take pictures of the storm swell and rock fishing when it wasn't safe.

An average of six people have drowned each Easter long weekend over the past 20 years, according to the organisation.