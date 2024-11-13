Australia-Indonesia flights disrupted by volcano

Australians travelling to and from Bali face continued delays after a volcanic eruption near the Indonesian holiday spot created a dangerous ash cloud.

Qantas, Jetstar and Virgin Australia have cancelled multiple flights amid safety concerns, leaving passengers stranded.

Jetstar has also grounded all flights to and from Denpasar Airport until at least noon (AEDT) on Thursday.

Virgin and Qantas are monitoring the situation.

The emergency began on Sunday when Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano erupted, spewing an ash column nine kilometres high.

The event in East Nusa Tenggara province, about 500km from Bali, killed nine people and prompted the evacuation of more than 15,000 people close to the crater.

"Due to volcanic ash caused by Mount Lewotobi in Indonesia, it is currently not safe to operate to and from Bali," Jetstar said on Wednesday.

"All Jetstar flights to and from Denpasar Airport in Bali have been cancelled until at least 12 noon AEDT tomorrow, Thursday 14 November," the company said in a statement.

"We understand that this is a difficult situation for impacted customers."

On Tuesday, Qantas and Virgin Airlines cancelled up to 10 journeys in total, according to their websites.