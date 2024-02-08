Boy out on bail when grandmother fatally stabbed

Queensland magistrates have been told to use "the tools in their toolbox" when dealing with youth crime, after it was revealed a boy accused of murdering a grandmother outside was on bail at the time.

Police Minister Mark Ryan on Wednesday told the magistrates to "reflect on the community sentiment" when dealing with alleged repeat offenders.

The Redbank Plains community west of Brisbane is reeling after 70-year-old Vyleen White was allegedly attacked in a shopping centre car park on Saturday.

Five boys have been charged after Ms White was stabbed in the chest in front of her six-year-old granddaughter in a suspected carjacking and died at the scene.

A 16-year-old was charged with murder and appeared in a hearing closed to the media in Ipswich Children's Court on Tuesday.

Queensland Police Deputy Commissioner Shane Chelepy said youth crime was "complex" but expressed his frustration over alleged repeat offenders after it was confirmed the boy was out on bail at the time.

"I'll be honest, we get frustrated when we see serious repeat offenders committing more offences ... just like the community get frustrated," he told reporters on Wednesday.

"But like I said, it's complex. I think we're doing a good job. We do get frustrated ... but we haven't given up."

Premier Steven Miles on Tuesday described the fatal stabbing as an awful crime but said "nobody can seriously stand up and say they could have prevented this".

"I've heard some politicians get very close to saying that they guarantee they could have prevented this murder - that's a pretty incredible statement."

Asked about the premier's comment, Mr Ryan on Wednesday said no system was perfect.

"Despite everyone's best efforts ... we will always unfortunately have instances where people are impacted by an instance of evil and that devastates us all," he said.

"There will be times where people look back in hindsight and say, if a different decision was made, there might have been a different outcome.

"But we don't have the benefit of hindsight."

Mr Ryan said Queensland had the nation's strongest youth justice reforms, citing the presumption against bail laws for repeat offenders.

But he urged magistrates to use "the tools in their toolbox" and reflect community expectation when dealing with repeat offenders.

"We have seen in recent times court behaviour change," he said.

"That's why we've got full detention centres, that's why we've got full watch houses because courts are remanding serious recidivists in custody.

"But I encourage those that aren't to ...use the tools in their toolbox, which are strong and measured and reflect the community expectation that the community should be protected from serious recidivists."

Mr Ryan also defended the premier for raising the prospect of opening children's court to the media after the 16-year-old murder accused had a closed hearing on Tuesday.

Mr Miles said he would speak to Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath about "changing magistrate behaviour".

"I think no one can deny the genuineness of the premier around his priority to ensure the community is safe," Mr Ryan said.

However, the Queensland Council for Civil Liberties disagreed with Mr Miles.

"Attacking Queensland magistrates for applying laws brought in by Premier Miles' own Labor government ... is an unprincipled, weak and pathetic stance by a Premier spooked at losing the upcoming October Queensland State election on law and order grounds" vice-president Terry O'Gorman said.

Floral tributes continue to arrive at Redbank Plains shopping centre for Ms White, while almost $24,000 has been raised for her family by a GoFundMe account.

Mr Ryan said the stabbing had destroyed a family and affected not only a community but the whole state.

"I don't think anyone will ever fully heal, anyone will fully ever get over this act of evil ... inflicted on that poor lady and her family," he said.