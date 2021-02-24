Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Elderly Australian pair given vaccine 'overdose'

    1. News
    2. Australia

    File photo
    File photo
    Two people in a Queensland aged care home have been given four times the correct amount of the coronavirus vaccine.

    The 88-year-old man and 94-year-old woman are being monitored but are showing no signs of an adverse reaction.

    They are both residents at the Holy Spirit Nursing Home in Carseldine.

    The doctor responsible for the overdoses has resigned.

    Health Minister Greg Hunt said the deputy chief medical officer would review the events and file a report.

    "Significantly, the patients themselves are showing, at this point, on the latest advice that I have, five minutes before joining us, absolutely no adverse reaction," he told reporters in Canberra on Wednesday.

    "The rollout continues. There will be cases. There will be challenges. This has happened in other jurisdictions overseas."

    AAP
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter