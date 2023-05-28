Four teen girls killed in Victoria crash

A teenage girl is fighting for life as police probe a crash that killed four others in Victoria's west.

Emergency services remained at the scene of the crash on Wannon-Nigretta Falls Rd at Bochara on Saturday evening after a car carrying five females lost control and hit a tree.

Police said the crash was reported about 9.30am.

Four people died at the scene, while the fifth - a teenage girl - was flown to The Alfred hospital, where she remained in a critical condition as of Saturday evening.

The girl sustained upper body injuries in the crash.

Officers believe the five occupants of the car were teenage girls local to the area, Nine News reported.

Victoria Police were on Saturday evening yet to confirm the ages of the four people who died, as they had not been formally identified.

"Hamilton is a very close-knit community, and there's five people involved in this and all their families and all their friends," Victoria Police Sergeant Ryan Nelson told reporters.

"It's going to hit the town really hard."

Sgt Nelson described the scene as horrific and said police wanted to give people answers about what happened.

The speed limit on Wannon-Nigretta Falls Rd is 100km/h.

Investigations were ongoing, a police spokeswoman said.