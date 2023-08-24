Gold Coast city councillor facing murder charge

A Gold Coast city councillor has been charged with murder following the death of a man on the Queensland glitter strip.

Police were called to a residence in Arundel about 3pm on Wednesday following reports of a disturbance.

Emergency services found a 58-year-old man inside the property who was declared deceased.

A 30-year-old Arundel man identified on court documents as Councillor Ryan Bayldon-Lumsden and allegedly also at the property at the time, was taken into custody.

It is understood the victim was the long-term de facto partner of the councillor's mother.

The first-time councillor was elected in 2020, becoming the youngest councillor in the city's history.

The former schoolteacher had been living with his mother and at the Arundel address, according to neighbours.

"My first fear was something had happened to Ryan because he is a beautiful, beautiful person, so I was hoping nothing happened to him," one neighbour told the ABC.

"He would be the one I know the most. He's very active in the community in a really, really lovely way. Everyone knows and loves him.

"He was very active in his sister's upbringing ... always mowing the lawns, always the one tending to the house."

The charges have rocked Gold Coast City Council, with fellow councillors stunned by the reports.

"This is a complete shock," one told AAP on Thursday.

"He was always very respectful, very quiet. He's a lovely guy who just wanted to represent his community.

"We are in total shock that this has happened."

Gold Coast City Council has declined to comment.

Cr Bayldon-Lumsden has been charged with one count of murder and is due to face Southport Magistrates Court on Thursday.