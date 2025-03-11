Holidaying surfer presumed dead after shark attack

Wharton Beach, near Esperance in Western Australia. File photo: Getty Images

A surfer fatally mauled by a shark at a remote beach was on a six-month holiday with his partner and pet dog.

Steven Payne, 37, was attacked about noon on Monday at Wharton Beach, east of Esperance Western Australia and his remains are yet to be recovered, police say.

Drone footage shot by a witness captured a shark swimming away from a large cloud of blood close to the shore.

A surfboard with bite marks was recovered from the water and emergency services undertook a search for Mr Payne.

"Unfortunately, that search has not recovered the surfer's body, and I can also confirm that our search is a recovery, not a rescue," Senior Sergeant Christopher Taylor told reporters on Tuesday.

He said Mr Payne, his partner and his "loving dog" were on a six-month travelling holiday when he was attacked.

"I'm led to believe they were four to five weeks into that holiday, which obviously has come to an abrupt end," Snr Sgt Taylor said.

"It is heartbreaking."

Mr Payne's family were distraught and trying to come to terms with what happened, Snr Sgt Taylor said.

"The whole community of Esperance feels the pain," he said.

"We've been through this before and it hurts a lot."

Mr Payne's presumed death is the fourth fatal shark attack since 2017 in the area, about 800km south of Perth.