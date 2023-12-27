Kiwi understood to have drowned at Sydney beach

A 35-year-old Kiwi man reportedly drowned at a New South Wales beach in Australia on Boxing Day.

Emergency services were called to Penrith Beach just after 2.30pm after a man was seen going underwater with a paddleboard and not resurfacing.

The artificial Sydney beach had only been open one week before the reported drowning.

The beach was closed to the public while rescue boats, helicopters and police divers searched for the man.

The body of a 35-year-old man was located at around 6.15pm by emergency crews.

The man is understood to be a New Zealand national, Newshub reported, and was with five children.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) said: “We are aware of reports of a drowning in New South Wales, Australia. We have not been contacted by anyone for assistance.”