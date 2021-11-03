Missing Australian girl Cleo Smith found alive

Missing four-year-old Australian girl Cleo Smith has been found "alive and well".

Cleo was found at a house in Carnarvon in Western Australia after police raided the property at 1am today (local time).

"They found little Cleo in one of the rooms," police confirmed today.

"One of the officers picked her up into his arms and asked her 'what's your name?'

She said - 'My name is Cleo'

A man is now in custody and who is being questioned by detectives.

The girl has been reunited with her mother Ellie Smith and Ms Smith's partner Jake Gliddon.

"This is the outcome we all hoped and prayed for," police said.

"It's the outcome we've achieved because of some incredible police work."

Cleo was last seen early on Saturday, October 16, in her family tent at the Blowholes beachside campground in Western Australia's Gascoyne region.

Police were adamant she could not have unzipped the tent and disappeared on her own.

Her parents said from the outset that they were convinced she had been abducted.

Her mother said Cleo woke up at 1.30am asking for a glass of water - but by 6am she had vanished.

The house in Carnarvon where Cleo was found is about 70km from the campsite.

For weeks officers have been questioning people who were at the campsite, mapping CCTV cameras, using drones to help with the search and sifting through tonnes of rubbish for any clues to her whereabouts.

The search for Cleo captured national attention, including in New South Wales, where the state's police commissioner on Wednesday recounted a call he had with WA Police Commissioner Chris Dawson after Cleo was found.

"He said when he got the call this morning he broke down and cried," Mick Fuller told Sydney radio 2GB.

"It's such an amazing story."

Mr Fuller praised WA Police for their "good old fashioned police work", adding he had feared the chances of finding Cleo alive were slim.

WA investigators spoke to more than 110 people who were at the campsite when Cleo went missing.

They sifted through more than 1000 calls to Crime Stoppers and trawled through vast amounts of materials for forensic clues.

They had also been searching for the driver of a car seen leaving in the campsite in the middle of the night before it was discovered the child was missing.

WA Police had suspected she was abducted by an "opportunistic" offender.

The state government had offered a $1 million reward for information to find Cleo.

- additional reporting AAP