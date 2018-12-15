More than 100 shoplifters arrested in Sydney

More than 100 people have been arrested for shoplifting as part of a three-day crackdown in Sydney.

NSW Police launched Operation Lightfingers on Wednesday and arrested 108 people, who were charged with 120 offences, before the operation ended on Friday.

Shoptlifters were targeted throughout a number of major retail outlets across the Sydney CBD, Broadway, Redfern and Bondi Junction.

Police recovered more than $17,300 worth of stolen goods.

Four people were charged, 42 were issued noticed to attend court, 47 were issued criminal infringement notices and 15 were issued warnings, police said on Saturday.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Bell says the festive season sees an increase in customers and can create opportunities for shoplifters.

"The busy period of Christmas with the influx of shoppers can often be seen as an opportunistic time for potential shoplifters to target retailers while staff members are busy with customers," Det Ch Insp Bell said.

Retail theft in Australia continues to cost the industry billions of dollars each year, he said.