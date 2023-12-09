Obituary: Bill Hayden, politician

Bill Hayden at the ALP National conference, July 9, 1984. Photo: Getty Images

Once described as the greatest man never to become prime minister of Australia, Bill Hayden still recorded a distinguished career in politics, ultimately becoming his country’s governor-general. He was born in working-class Brisbane in 1933, left school at 16 and worked as a public servant and as a police officer, while studying completing an economics degree part-time. In 1961 he stood for Labor in the previously safe Liberal seat of Oxley and defied predictions by winning: Hayden held Oxley until his retirement in 1988. He became a minister in the Whitlam government, introducing the single mother’s pension and what is now Medicare. After Whitlam lost the 1975 election Hayden was the only Labor MP left in Queensland. In 1977, after another election defeat, Hayden became leader of the Opposition. He rebuilt the party and in 1980 came within a hair’s breadth of winning the popular vote, although he lost handily on seats. After initially fending off Bob Hawke’s leadership aspirations Hayden eventually bowed to the coming man and resigned in 1983. Later that year Hawke became prime minister and named Hayden as his minister for foreign affairs and trade. In 1989 he became governor-general and served in the role until 1996. Hayden died on October 21, aged 90.